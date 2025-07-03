Pirates Former All-Star Could Be Potential Fit for Cubs at Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs are having a fantastic season so far in 2025, but the team will likely be looking to make some upgrades this summer.
As of now, things are going very well for the Cubs. This is a team that has been able to exceed expectations and has proven to be one of the best in the National League.
So far, the offense of Chicago has been electric this year, with multiple players on pace for career years and the depth of the unit being arguably the best in baseball. With two NL MVP candidates in Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker, this is a unit that is to be feared.
Unfortunately, while the lineup might be ready for October baseball, the pitching staff is not. After the loss of Justin Steele for the rest of the campaign, the starting rotation has been a bit of a mess.
Some of the young arms on the team have yet to be able to step up and be productive, which only furthers the need for some help in the rotation.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently polled MLB executives, and they spoke about Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller being a potential fit for the Cubs.
“He’s signed through the 2028 season at an average annual salary of about $18 million. The Cubs and Mets are among the possible landing spots for Keller.”
There are always some interesting names floating around at the trade deadline, and while Keller might not be Paul Skenes, he has been a very good pitcher for the Pirates and would be an appealing target for Chicago.
So far this season, Keller has totaled a dreadful 2-10 record, but with a 3.90 ERA, he deserves some more wins than he has. Furthermore, with a FIP of 3.33, he could also see his ERA start to come down a bit.
What is very appealing about Keller is not only what he can do on the mound, but what his contract is. Being signed through the 2028 campaign at less than $20 million per year is a very good contract to take on considering his abilities.
While getting run support has been an issue in Pittsburgh, that wouldn’t be a problem at all for Keller on the Cubs.
Since there is a lot to like about the right-hander, that will also mean that the price tag could be high. Fortunately, Chicago has the prospects to get a deal done, and Keller could be a great target for them before the trade deadline.
