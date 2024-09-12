Chicago Cubs Named 'Top Landing Spot' for Two-Time World Series Champion
The Chicago Cubs' decision to trade for Isaac Paredes at the trade deadline was the right one.
While the 25-year-old has struggled during his time with the Cubs, that doesn't take away from what he's done for much of his career.
Paredes is slashing .186/.291/.295 with three home runs and five doubles in his first 129 at-bats in Chicago. He hasn't hit for average much throughout his career, but his 66 OPS+ in 37 games with the club is well below his career mark of 113.
He looks to be the Cubs' long-term third baseman, but Alex Bregman will be on the market this offseason. If Chicago could find a way to add him for a favorable price, not doing so would be questionable. Even if they had to move one of them in terms of a position, passing up on Bregman's bat would be challenging.
The Cubs' offense has struggled for much of the campaign, so adding any veteran hitter like Bregman would be favorable.
That's exactly why Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report named them a landing spot for the two-time World Series champion.
"It just feels like the Cubs need another hitter, doesn't it? Their offense might even be the first thing that pops into one's head upon thinking the word 'mediocre,' or at least a close second after that one bit from Mad Max: Fury Road. Yet even if Cody Bellinger opens up a spot by opting out of his deal, the Cubs will still have Isaac Paredes at third base and Michael Busch at first base. One could move to accommodate Bregman, but it's clearly not the most natural fit."
Bregman had a somewhat quiet year compared to previous seasons. He's picked it up over the past two months but struggled mightily to start the campaign.
He's currently slashing .257/.313/.443 with a 114 OPS+, 22 home runs, 27 doubles, and 65 RBI.
In his nine-year career, Bregman has posted a .272/.366/.482 slash line with a 132 OPS+, 187 home runs, 262 doubles, and 1,115 hits.
If Chicago signed him and didn't make any other moves in the offseason, he'd immediately become the best hitter on the roster.
It's uncertain how much money he'll be searching for.
Some rumors have indicated that he's looking for $200-plus million, but that remains to be seen. If he had a better year in 2024, he likely would've gotten paid that amount.
Perhaps he still will, but it remains to be seen.