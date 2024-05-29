Potential Chicago Cubs Trade Target Predicted To Be Dealt
With the Chicago Cubs offense continuing to struggle, it'd be in the front office's best interest to go out and land an impact bat before the trade deadline.
They ended up scoring five runs in the top of the 10th to beat the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, but for much of the night, their bats were cold.
The starting rotation has put them in a position to win many of the games they've played, but the bullpen and offense have caused losses that shouldn't have happened.
Rumors have suggested the Cubs are interested in a power-hitting first baseman. Pete Alonso has been the name rumored over the past year, although it's uncertain if he'll get moved.
Another intriguing name is Paul Goldschmidt.
The veteran has had a tough season, struggling in ways he never has. Over his past 10 games, however, he's had at least one hit in eight of them, a promising sign.
Predicting "big names up for grabs," Brandon Scott of Bleacher Report thinks the potential Hall of Famer will be available.
"Now for a second straight season, the Cardinals look like a non-competitive entity in the NL Central. Two seasons removed from an MVP season, Paul Goldschmidt is better served in a place where he can play meaningful games. The 36-year-old is also set to become a free agent this offseason, making an ideal rental for a potential buyer," he writes.
It's fair to question if the St. Louis Cardinals would trade him to Chicago. Helping a team in their division and a longtime rival doesn't always make sense.
However, the Cubs have one of the best farm systems in baseball and could intrigue the Cardinals with what they have to offer.
Whether it's Goldschmidt or someone else, a bat is needed.
It's clear this offense isn't good enough to win at the highest level, and that must change.