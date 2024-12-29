Projected Chicago Cubs 2025 Bullpen Looks Much Improved
It sounds like a broken record, but it can't be pointed out enough how things surrounding the Chicago Cubs might be looked upon differently if they had even an average bullpen the past two years.
Instead, that unit cost the team multiple games which prevented them from making the playoffs in both the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.
Jed Hoyer wasted little time adding to the bullpen this offseason after they were quiet last winter, and with the amount of intriguing arms they already had in place, this unit appears to be completely revamped on paper.
The Cubs are still eyeing making some other additions to boost this relief staff even more, but if that doesn't occur before Opening Day arrives, here is my projection for how things are going to look.
Closer: Porter Hodge
Chicago needed a closer in a bad way, and it seems like they might have lucked into one with the emergence of the right-hander late in the campaign.
Hodge made his Major League debut in May, and despite giving up just two earned runs in his seven outings that spanned five innings, he was optioned back to Triple-A until he was called back up on June 19.
From that point on, he showcased why he should be the closer for the Cubs going forward.
He posted a 1.18 ERA across his 33 outings, going 9-for-12 on save opportunities.
Relievers
-Julian Merryweather
-Tyson Miller
-Rob Zastryzny
-Nate Pearson
-Eli Morgan
-Keegan Thompson
-Caleb Kilian
This group won't be the only one used throughout the year, but this is likely how it looks on Opening Day.
Nate Pearson was a deadline acquisition who settled in nicely with the Cubs, posting a 2.73 ERA across his 19 outings after overcoming a disastrous debut where he gave up a homer then hit the next batter with a pitch that caused him to be ejected.
Eli Morgan will join Pearson and Tyson Miller as an option in high-leverage situations after being acquired from the Cleveland Guardians in a trade this winter.
The foursome of Rob Zastryzny, Julian Merryweather, Caleb Kilian and Keegan Thompson are all out of minor league options, so they likely will be given the nod to start the season unless any of them drastically underperform during the spring.
Notable omissions are Cody Poteet, who was the returning player in the Cody Bellinger deal, Luke Little and Ben Brown.
Poteet could certainly push for a spot in the bullpen, but with limited Major League experience and multiple options remaining, I believe he'll start in the minors and be used in an up-and-down basis.
The same goes for Little and Brown.
Little was dominant during his debut in 2023, not allowing an earned run in seven outings, but while his 3.46 ERA across 30 outings this past campaign wasn't poor, he also struggled with command.
Brown is coming off a concerning neck injury, so there is no need for Chicago to rush him back, especially since they could be trying to build him into a starting pitcher at some point to give themselves a right-handed option in the rotation.
The Cubs have plenty of players to choose from, and based on performance, this entire group could be shaken up throughout 2025.