Remains ‘Unclear’ Whether Chicago Cubs Have ‘Appetite’ To Sign Expensive Free Agents
The Chicago Cubs enter the offseason with more needs than many around Major League Baseball.
Craig Counsell's recent comments about where they currently stand perfectly described the issues at hand: the Cubs need more talent.
Unless some of their youngsters can help them as early as next year, Chicago only has one solution to their issue: by trading for or signing high-level players.
For that to be possible, the Cubs have to open up the checkbook. If they aren't willing to do so, then there are even bigger issues on hand.
Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes are the two biggest names on the market this winter. While landing either of them isn't the end-all-be-all, it'd be a great sign to the fan base that they're attemping to win.
Still, for Chicago to land Soto, they could be looking at a $500 million contract. As for Burnes, there's a chance that his deal gets up to $300 million.
While both would be expensive, that's the price for players of that caliber.
If the Cubs want to be the team they're looking to be, that's the type of money they'll need to spend.
However, according to Robert Murray of FanSided, it's uncertain if Chicago will do as such.
"It’s unclear if the Cubs will have the appetite to sign any player for a contract north of $500 million which could make Soto a tough potential match. But Burnes, considering the Cubs’ need for long-term high-end starting pitching options, would make plenty of sense. The right-hander should be the Cubs’ top priority. After all, Burnes is one of the best pitchers in baseball. He’s familiar with Counsell, the National League Central, and would give Chicago a dominant ace atop the rotation alongside Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga."
Murray naming Burnes the club's top option makes perfect sense due to his history with Counsell when they were both with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Their relationship is all good and well, but that doesn't mean that the right-hander would come to the Cubs for $220 million when he has offers for more money.
With the offseason approaching quicker than it may appear, Chicago will soon be looked at under a microscope.
This year was inexcusable, and hopefully, just like Counsell, members of the ownership group and front office understand his message.
If they don't, it could be another season filled with disappointments, which this fan base doesn't deserve any more of.