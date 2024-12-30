Roki Sasaki Named 'Realistic' Free Agent Target for Chicago Cubs
After the Chicago Cubs made a splash move to boost their lineup, they're now figuring out how the roster is going to be configured with some of their top prospects knocking on the door of being Major League contributors.
Matt Shaw seems to be the favorite to become the Opening Day starter at third base, but the organization isn't ready to hand him that title job just yet.
Jed Hoyer has stated pitching is their top remaining priority this winter, but before they added another arm to the mix following that statement, they gave themselves another defensive option by shipping out former top prospect Matt Mervis to bring in super utility man Vidal Brujan.
This trade doesn't do much to impact their goal of adding another pitcher, so after they met with Roki Sasaki, they should still have their sights set on landing the Japanese phenom.
And according to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, the 23-year-old is a realistic option for them.
"For the Cubs, specifically, the team has a need for rotation depth and not only for '25. The core of Chicago's staff (Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd) have contracts that could see them all hit free agency within the '26-28 window. The Cubs have young arms coming, but Sasaki could grow into an ace for the present and future. And the North Siders have worked hard to make their team a destination for Japanese players," he wrote.
That last part is what makes this possibility realistic.
After landing Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga, it's hard to count out the Cubs when it comes to landing a Japanese international player.
Add in the fact they're one of the select teams that met with Sasaki, that should give them a fighting chance to shock everyone by being the organization who lands the star.