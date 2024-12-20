Rumored Chicago Cubs Reliever Target Hoby Milner Agrees To Deal With Texas Rangers
After pulling off two of the most aggressive moves of the offseason by acquiring Kyle Tucker and shipping Cody Bellinger out of town, the Chicago Cubs don't seem content with what they've accomplished.
That should be music to the ears of Cubs fans everywhere after they have heard plenty of lip service from the ownership group and front office about becoming contenders over the years, but they haven't put their money where their mouths are to accomplish it.
Jed Hoyer shared what is next for Chicago, and to no one's surprise, pitching continues to be the area they are targeting.
Once rumored to be eyeing another blockbuster trade for Miami Marlins ace Jesus Luzardo, reports are surfacing that won't happen this winter.
The Cubs will have to make another move if they're going to bolster this pitching staff, and one player they were reportedly interested in signing was reliever Hoby Milner.
The lefty played for three years under Craig Counsell with the Milwaukee Brewers, and after he was having a hard time finding his way as a Major League pitcher, he turned his career around during that time.
Milner put together his best season in 2023 by posting a 1.82 ERA across his 73 outings, and even though he followed that up with a 4.73 ERA this past campaign, he still would have been a good option for Chicago.
Unfortunately, he is no longer available.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the left-hander has agreed to a contract with the Texas Rangers, but he did not disclose the financial compensation or length of the deal.
With Milner off the market, the Cubs will have to look elsewhere for another bullpen arm.