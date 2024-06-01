Should Chicago Cubs Go 'All In' To Get Superstar Slugger Pete Alonso?
It has been a horrendous stretch for the Chicago Cubs to close out the month of May.
After sitting firmly above .500, holding onto a Wild Card spot, and lurking in the NL Central race, they have now completely fallen off a cliff, sitting with a 28-30 record after Friday's disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
Since beating the Pittsburgh Pirates in a series that ended on May 12, the Cubs have gone 4-13 in their last 17 games.
Things could not be lousier as their offense has been one of the worst in Major League Baseball during this month and is a huge reason why they have floundered.
Chicago was looking to become a contending team this year following the statement made by their ownership group and front office, then subsequent aggressive move to hire Craig Counsell as manager.
Right now, it looks like they're going to miss out on the playoffs for the fourth straight season.
That is unless they go "all in" around the trade deadline.
There are plenty of options the Cubs can take when that time comes as they have one of the best farm systems in all of baseball that can land them almost anyone who is on the trade block.
One player who has been linked to Chicago starting this past offseason is New York Mets superstar slugger Pete Alonso.
The 29-year-old has been one of the most prolific power hitters in the game since his rookie season when he blasted 53 homers and set a record. He's followed that up with two straight 40-plus homer performances, and another where he hit 37.
If the Cubs want to upgrade their first base position, Alonso would be the best option.
But that also comes with a risk.
The star is set to hit free agency after this year and is expected to command a massive contract that is worthy of a player of his magnitude after not cashing in during his formidable seasons on his rookie deal.
The Mets know his value, and likely are going to ask for a hefty price even though he's likely only a rental for every team who has interest in him.
Chicago would have to be comfortable giving up some of their star prospects, something they could shy away from considering they might not be able to re-sign Alonso when he hits the open market following this year.
It's certainly a balancing act.
The Cubs put major expectations on themselves before this season started, and right now, they are not living up to those. Maybe that gets them antsy enough to look for fixes at the deadline so they become a bit more inclined to start shipping out unproven players.
Only time will tell.
But, Chicago needs to take a swing like the major-market team they are.
It's time for them to stop playing second fiddle and become aggressive to get the players they want to see in their uniform.
Alonso seems to be that.
They should go out and get him this summer.