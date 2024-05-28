Dreadful Chicago Cubs Offense Ranks Bottom-Five For Month of May
The month of May has not been kind to the Chicago Cubs offense.
After a solid start to the year, the bats in Chicago have halted the consistent production that they had seen.
Currently the Cubs rank bottom-five in the league for offensive WAR, runs, wRC+ and OPS while ranking dead last in batting average for the month of May. During April, they were much closer to league average.
The sharp decline in offense has played a key role in their 9-15 record for May. They're now 4.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, the biggest deficit of the season. They're still just half a game back in the Wild Card race, but obviously trending in the wrong direction.
Christopher Morel, Dansby Swanson, Seiya Suzuki and Miguel Amaya have been the weakest performers over the last month.
Despite Morel hitting just .175 this month, he actually has a top-five OPS on the team thanks to the fact that 43% of his hits have left the park. Still, the third-year player is playing the weakest overall in his career despite the jump in power.
Swanson has never been known for his bat, but a .163/.234/.256 slashing line is unacceptable. Combined with the fact that he missed almost half of the games this month makes this one to forget for the shortstop.
Suzuki missed the first week and a half or so of the month as he recovered from an injury. Before the injury, he was the team's most consistent bat. Since returning, it's been the opposite.
He was slashing .305/.368/.525 for April and is .193/.254/.263 for his past month. Chicago will need him to get back to at least around the early production season that they saw.
The player that is most likely to get replaced at the trade deadline is Miguel Amaya. The 25-year-old has slashed .146/.212/.208 for the past month to go along with a negative fielding run value. Elias Diaz of the Colorado Rockies and Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jensen are the names to watch.
Needless to say, June can't get here fast enough for the Cubs.