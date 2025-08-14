Should The Cubs Have Done More At The MLB Trade Deadline To Improve The Roster?
As the Chicago Cubs try to break out of their funk, the team has fallen way behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.
While the Cubs certainly aren’t playing their best baseball right now, the Brewers being the hottest team in the league has made things appear a lot worse for Chicago.
Milwaukee has been on absolute fire, and with the Cubs sputtering a bit, it has resulted in them building a massive lead in the NL Central. While there is still a lot of baseball to be played, it seems like the division is slipping out of reach.
For a good chunk of the first half of the season, it felt like Chicago was going to be a World Series contender in 2025. However, their recent struggles have cooled those expectations quite a bit.
The Cubs didn’t make a major splash at the trade deadline like some other contenders in the league, and that might become a decision that they regret. With some contenders taking a step forward, Chicago appears to be lagging.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote that the Cubs should have done more at the trade deadline.
“It's unclear if PCA and/or Tucker would be performing better if the Cubs had made a major trade or two, but the Cubs certainly haven't gotten the post-trade deadline jolt some teams have, and it leaves you to wonder whether they are truly a World Series contender.”
While it’s unlikely that the two stars of Chicago would have been performing better if they had made a more impactful trade, adding some more talent might have been able to cover up some of their current struggles.
Should the Cubs have done more?
With both Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker struggling of late, it’s no surprise that the Cubs aren’t playing their best baseball. These two were both starters for the NL in the All-Star Game, and now each seems completely lost at the plate.
For whatever reason, neither has been hitting for power for quite some time now, and it is fair to be concerned about their performances. However, with their two stars struggling, it has had a ripple effect on the rest of the lineup.
If the Cubs were to have added some significant help at the trade deadline, it might have helped the team get through the slumps of their two stars.
With just about a month and a half left in the campaign, it does feel like Chicago should have done more at the trade deadline. Teams like the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres got aggressive and have been flying up the standings.
