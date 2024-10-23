Superstar Chicago Cubs Prospect Representing Team USA This Winter
The Chicago Cubs have built one of the best farm systems in baseball, and with many of them expected to reach the Major League level in the upcoming season, the future is bright for this franchise going forward.
However, the front office will be tasked with getting the Cubs into the playoffs this upcoming year after they have come up short in every campaign since 2020.
What they do across their infield and outfield this winter will be seen, but as they put together a strategy for the offseason, they also will see one of their superstar prospects representing Team USA in the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 tournament this November.
Matt Shaw is the second-highest ranked minor league player on the 28-man roster behind only Carson Williams of the Tampa Bay Rays organization.
This is a great opportunity for Shaw to showcase his ability at the international level.
Team USA will be competing in the group stage from Nov. 9-14 in Mexico for an opportunity to advance to the Super Round in Tokyo, Japan later in the month.
Because there are no players on this team who are active members of a 40-man Major League roster, Shaw should get a ton of playing time based on his standing as one of the best young players ho was selected and the number of games they'll be competing in.
At 22 years old, the 13th overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft is now considered the No. 1 prospect in Chicago's pipeline. He is being looked at for potential playing time in The Show next year after reaching Triple-A this past campaign.
If he performs well during this tournament, there is a good chance he could go into Spring Training with a real opportunity to make the Cubs' Opening Day roster, especially because Nico Hoerner underwent surgery this offseason.