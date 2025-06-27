Three Chicago Cubs Sluggers Advance to Phase Two of All-Star Game Voting
Three Chicago Cubs are still fighting for starting berths for the National League in next month’s MLB All-Star Game after the first phase of fan voting ended on Thursday.
Outfielders Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker, along with catcher Carson Kelly, advanced out of phase one and will now compete for the starting bids in phase two voting.
Crow-Armstrong and Tucker will be competing against the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández and Andy Pages, the Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. and the New York Mets’ Juan Soto. The top three vote-getters in phase two will get the starting nods.
Kelly is up against the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Will Smith.
The second phase of All-Star Game voting will start at 11 a.m. central on Monday and continue through 11 a.m. central on Wednesday. Fans that wish to vote can do so at MLB.com/vote, on each team’s official web site, the MLB app and the MLB Ballpark app. Unlike phase one, fans can only vote once per day.
Vote totals do not carry over from phase one.
The two players guaranteed an All-Star Game berth are New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who were the leading vote-getters in the American League and National League, respectively.
Crow-Armstrong has emerged as one of the best center fielders in baseball and a potential National League MVP candidate. He is slashing .272/.307/.556 in his first 80 games. He was one of six players to receive at least three million votes in phase one. He’s on pace for a potential 40-40 season with 21 home runs and 24 stolen bases.
Tucker can make his own case for MVP. He joined the Cubs in the offseason in a trade with the Houston Astros. Tucker is slashing .287/.395/.527 with 16 home runs and 49 RBI. He leads MLB with a .933 OPS and is seventh in fWAR at 3.7. He is shooting for his fourth straight All-Star Game berth.
Kelly is in his first season with the Cubs. Finally playing for his hometown team, the Chicago native is slashing .258/.361/.466 with nine home runs and 26 RBI. He was on a hot streak to start the season with eight home runs in his first 20 games. He has never been an All-Star in his 10-year career, which stated with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016.
The All-Star Game will be played on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta.
