Tragic Cause of Death of Former Chicago Cubs Pitcher Revealed
The baseball world tragically lost Brian Matusz on Jan. 6. Matusz, who last appeared for the Chicago Cubs in his eight-year MLB career, was just 37 years old.
On Monday, the cause of death was revealed from the New York Post and others. According to reports, Matusz was found dead in his home by his mother, Elizabeth, with a white substance in his mouth and drug paraphernalia on the floor next to him.
According to the Post, his mother told police that he had a history of drug abuse and recently said things like "there is nothing left for me." She added that he used to talk about how he used to "have it all."
A career change is tough for anyone, but a former MLB player who spent his entire life loving the game and not having that to fall back on is tough, something many former players deal with.
Former Baltimore Orioles infielder Jerry Hairston Jr. was great friends with Matusz, telling the Baltimore Banner about the challenges he faced in his life like Matusz was dealing with after retiring.
“It’s so hard for players,” Hairston told the paper before the cause of death was known. “I don’t care who you are and I don’t care how much money you have, when you are so used to having a schedule all your life since you were 8, 9, 10 years old playing baseball and then it just abruptly ends, you are trying to figure out what is your purpose in life."
A first-round pick in the 2008 MLB draft, Matusz put together a nice career for himself. Someone many have spoken highly of, the former Cubs pitcher will be greatly missed.