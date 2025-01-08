Former Chicago Cubs Pitcher Brian Matusz Unexpectedly Passes Away at 37
Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Brian Matusz passed away on Tuesday at the age of 37. While Matusz was mostly known for his time with the Baltimore Orioles, he did spend a very short stint with the Cubs in the World Series-winning season of 2016.
Matusz actually pitched his final Major League game with the Cubs, a game that was wild one.
Outside of baseball, Matusz was always seen giving back to the community and spending time with fans, especially in the Baltimore area. He had a proclivity for helping in children's hospitals. He was also beloved in the clubhouse by teammates at every level.
“Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of former Oriole, Brian Matusz,” the Orioles said in a statement. “A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched. He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face. Brian’s family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
Matusz spent parts of eight seasons at the MLB level, a fruitful career for any baseball player. He also spent some time in the Mexican League and then played independent ball with the Long Island Ducks as recently as 2019.
It is unclear as of Wednesday morning how Matusz passed but we keep his family, friends and teammates in our thoughts during this exceedingly difficult period of time.