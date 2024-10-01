Two Chicago Cubs Prospects Could Be Used As Trade Chips This Offseason
This offseason is going to be an important one for the Chicago Cubs.
The 2024 campaign was a disappointing one, as they were unable to build off of the momentum created in 2023. After increasing their win totals in two straight years, they plateaued, as they recorded 83 wins in back-to-back years.
Hiring Craig Counsell as manager didn’t provide as big of a spark for the team as management had hoped, resulting in a somewhat underwhelming performance.
A few areas can be highlighted as to why the team was unable to push for a postseason spot. Inconsistency on offense was certainly one of them, as the uptick in production was too little too late from some key veterans,
Early in the season, their bullpen was a major issue as well. Eventually, things got figured out but the early hole that was dug ended up being too much to climb out of.
Entering the offseason, it will be interesting to see what President Jed Hoyer and the front office do to upgrade the roster.
The starting rotation looks set with Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad leading the way. Porter Hodge has emerged as the team’s closer with Keegan Thompson, Nate Pearson and Hayden Wesneski looking like solid pieces as well.
In the lineup, the biggest question mark is the future of Cody Bellinger. With a $27.5 million player option, he could opt to hit free agency again this winter.
With the emergence of Pete Crow-Armstrong in center field and Michael Busch at first base, it wouldn’t be too crippling if he left. But, that would still be a big bat that would need to be replaced.
How could Hoyer go about filling that void? The trade market could be where he turns.
If that is the route which the team takes, two players could be used as the centerpiece of a deal; infielder Luis Vazquez and outfielder Kevin Alcantara.
Entering the 2024 season, Vazquez was the No. 20 ranked prospect in the organization. Alcantara was No. 6 in the pipeline and No. 69 overall in baseball.
With six other prospects in the top 100, and three of them being listed as infielders, Vasquez could be an expendable piece. After being called up to the Big Leagues this year, he showcased excellent work with his glove in the field.
He wasn’t impactful at the plate, getting only one hit, a bunt single, in 12 at-bats. But, in Triple-A, he recorded a slash line of .263/.347/.432 in 273 plate appearances with eight home runs and six doubles.
Alcantara has a rare blend of size and athleticism. His first taste of the Major Leagues wasn’t explosive either, as he had one hit in 10 at-bats.
But, there is a lot to like about his game. He has 30+ home run potential and a very strong arm, making him a valuable weapon to deploy in right field. But, two prospects who can play outfield have suprassed him in the team's rankings.
If the Cubs want to get aggressive in upgrading the Major League roster, they are two players who could be used to make an enticing package. Only 24 and 22 years old respectively, they are only scratching the surface of their potential.