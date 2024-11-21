Two Cubs Prospects Earn High Marks for Their Arizona Fall League Performance
The Arizona Fall League gives organizations a chance to see how some of their prospects might look when facing other stars in pipelines around the league, and for the Chicago Cubs who have a loaded farm system, this allowed them to formulate a plan for a group of their minor leaguers.
Things seem to be brewing for the Cubs this winter.
Unlike last year, they have been aggressive in the early portion of the offseason, already making trades to upgrade their bullpen by acquiring Eli Morgan, and giving themselves a solid backup catcher by landing Matt Thaiss from the Los Angeles Angels.
More moves are expected to come for Chicago, specifically regarding their starting rotation.
By adding a reliever and backstop with early trades, that allows them to hold onto some of the money they allocated to potentially get this done in free agency.
However, shipping out more talent is something they might continue to do.
Someone they could potentially look to move coming off his good showing at the Arizona Fall League is Jonathon Long.
When sharing some final thoughts on what occurred at this year's AFL, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic gave high marks for two Cubs prospects who competed in this event, Long being one of them.
He followed up his strong Double-A season with an eye-catching performance in the Arizona Fall League by slashing 338/.425/.662 with six home runs.
Long could become an outfield option for Chicago down the line, but with other more heralded prospects who play his same position, he could be expendable as the front office searches for ways to improve their Major League roster.
The other player who received high marks shouldn't surprise anyone.
Moises Ballesteros continues his ascent, following up his breakout performance in 2024 with a .316/.376/.557 slash line, five homers and four doubles in his 19 AFL games.
There was some thought he could be the backup catcher for the Cubs next season based on their need for offensive output at that position, but there are still questions about how he performs on the defensive end that could cause them to use him elsewhere while he continues to develop.
Still, he was impressive with the bat in his hand, prompting Lockard to state he "continues to look like a potential middle-of-the-order fixture."
Whether it's at designated hitter or he does become Chicago's catcher of the future eventually, knowing he has this ability to be an elite offensive producer when he gets the call to The Show should excite the organization and fanbase.