Chicago Cubs Can Afford to Extend Two Superstars If They Want to, Insider Says
The Chicago Cubs have gotten off to an incredible start this season, and two men have found themselves at the center of things.
An unbelievable offense has been powered by incredible performances from top to bottom, however there have been no two more widely discussed names than Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong.
As the huge splash of the offseason and being acquired via a huge trade package, the expectations for Tucker were high and he has found a way to exceed them.
Crow-Armstrong was already a Gold Glove quality center fielder and blazing baserunner as a rookie, however he has taken the next step in his second campaign and burst onto the scene of full superstardom.
The two situations regarding the contracts of both players are very different, however similar in the sense the Cubs are trying to lock both up.
Tucker is set to be a free agent next winter and looks to be the next $500 million man in Major League Baseball, whether or not Chicago is willing to fork it over.
Crow-Armstrong is half a decade away from the open market, however the Cubs are already negotiating an extension with him which could look like a massive bargain years down the line if they can get it done.
The youngster declined a deal that totaled around $75 million, however it's not out of the realm of possibility to think a little bit of stretching will get it done.
While speaking about the payroll situation to 670 The Score, MLB insider Jon Heyman expressed frustration on behalf on the fans in the Windy City, saying the money is there to lock up both.
"They should be able to afford both guys," Heyman said. "Their revenues are very high, this is a very successful franchise, they've done great from a business standpoint...this is a team that still seems to hold the line [in negotiations]...they've gotta spend."
Heyman went on to reveal his belief that Crow-Armstrong could be locked up for $100 million or less, which he correctly pointed out is almost nothing in today's day and age.
He also talked about the fact that Tucker seems willing to entertain negotiations during the season, which should indicate his willingness to remain in Chicago for the long haul if the price is right.
"It seems like he's willing to talk in-season, so that is a great sign to get something done," he continued. "I had a rival executive tell me 'they've gotta put the $500 million in front of him' and they're not gonna do that, that's not the Cubs."
If the Cubs do not retain Tucker, fans are going to be absolutely livid. The pressure to lock up Crow-Armstrong now is not nearly as significant, however the price is only going to skyrocket.
Ownership needs to be willing to go beyond levels that they are comfortable with in order to lock up a core that can have them contending for titles for years to come.