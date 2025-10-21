Pete Crow-Armstrong’s 2025 Season Wasn’t Perfect — But It Proved Why The Cubs Should Believe
The Chicago Cubs' season came to a close sooner than the organization would have liked. However, it is important to remember a few things. 1) This was the first time the Cubs made it to the postseason since 2020, 2) This was the first time that the team had made it past the Wild Card since 2017, and 3) This is ultimately a very young squad.
There are a few players in their early 20's that make up the Cubs' roster and that includes centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is just 23 years old. The young man was criticized for his performance at the plate in the playoffs (and rightly so), but he had a breakout year during the regular season and his ability to make plays out in the field is irreplaceable.
The Positives
PCA just finished up his second full season in the majors and he was spectacular, with his name plastered across the stat sheets when swinging the bat (at his position).
- 31 Home Runs (5th)
- 95 RBI (T-2nd)
- 37 Doubles (1st)
- 91 Runs (3rd)
- 35 Stolen Bases (3rd)
- Total Hits 146 (7th)
- .481 Slugging Percentage (3rd)
- .768 OPS (7th)
- .247 Batting Average (9th)
- .293 On-Base Percentage (11th)
There is much up for debate in baseball, but one fact that everyone can agree on is that Pete Crow-Armstrong is an elite defender. He finished the year in the top-five of multiple defensive categories, including DWar (2nd), Putouts (2nd) Total Catches (2nd) Range Factor (3rd), Fielding Percentage (5th) and Errors (5th).
PCA's ability to read balls and make plays is something that cannot be taught. His instincts are among the best in the game, truly setting him apart from many of his peers in his position.
Cubs Don't Need to Keep Kyle Tucker Because of This Young Future Superstar
The Negatives
This was PCA's first chance at playing in October and it did not go well. After eight games, he finished 5-for-27 with 12 strikeouts, no doubles, no home runs, only three RBI, and a final slash line of .185/.214/.185. Brutal.
The Brewers series is arguably where they needed him most, but his struggles were apparent. And when the Cubs were facing elimination, PCA only had one hit in their final three games.
Defensively, he finished with as many errors in eight postseason games as he did all season (two), but on a high note, he did finish with the third-most putouts in fewer games than the number one and number two guys (Julio Rodriguez and Daulton Varsho, respectively).
It is still important to remember his age. Crow-Armstrong isn't a veteran by any means. He made his debut at only 21, and there is plenty of time to continue to develop him into an elite bat when the Cubs hit the postseason.
The positives far outweighed the negatives that he had this year, and while his season was far from perfect, it proved a lot. And if he continues to improve the way he has, Chicago has a great chance of being in the playoffs once again next year.
