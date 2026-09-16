3 Takeaways After Cubs' Bullpen Problems On Full Display in Crucial Loss to Braves
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Everything was going right for the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night, until it wasn't.
The momentum fully swung to Chicago's dugout after Monday's series-opening 7-3 win over the Atlanta Braves. It was a huge win for a Cubs team fighting to stay atop the NL Wild Card standings. The Braves, who lead the NL East, were never going to be an easy series.
Then, the Cubs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Game 2, courtesy of a Pedro Ramirez RBI single in the 2nd inning and some fielding miscues by the Braves in the 4th.
But familiar woes crept back in, and a bullpen implosion led to a 6-3 win for Atlanta.
Let's take a look at everything we learned after a tough loss to swallow.
Wild Card Check-In
It's that time of the season when a nightly look at the NL Wild Card standings is necessary. Why? Well, number one, the Milwaukee Brewers clinched their fourth straight NL Central title with a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The division is out of the question for the Cubs, but that's long been known.
The wild card race is going down to the wire, and the San Diego Padres are going to make things very interesting in the next two weeks.
Every Cubs loss makes things a little scarier. The Padres had rattled off eight consecutive wins entering Tuesday, but the Colorado Rockies put a stop to that streak with a 9-3 victory to even the series.
With both the Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies losing, the standings remain the same: The Cubs lead the Phillies by a half-game and the Padres by 1.5 games. The Arizona Diamondbacks are the first team out, trailing the Padres by two games.
Ten games remain in the regular season. The Cubs' magic number to clinch a playoff spot, at the very least, is 7. The magic number to clinch the top wild card seed is 10. As a reminder, the Cubs also hold tiebreakers over each of the Phillies, Padres, and Diamondbacks, should it come down to head-to-head records.
The Webb Collapses
It's been a tough scene for Jacob Webb since he lost his 24-game scoreless innings streak.
For a while, he was on top of the baseball world. And the pillar of the Cubs' bullpen. Then, everything came crashing down.
Webb has now allowed 11 earned runs across his last eight appearances. Two of them came on Tuesday night, after Webb surrendered a go-ahead, two-run home run to Braves star Ozzie Albies in the 7th inning.
Webb didn't last the full inning. He also now has a 13.50 ERA in his five appearances this month. And the Cubs, badly in need of a stopgap reliever as the season enters its most crucial portion, seem to be without one. It's not looking good.
Cabrera's Return: Close But No Cigar
Edward Cabrera made his bullpen debut for the Cubs on Tuesday, pitching in relief for just the third time in his MLB career.
The Cubs activated Cabrera (finger blister) off the 15-day IL on Friday, and Craig Counsell told reporters at the time that the aim was to get the right-hander into an "easier situation" for his first game back.
The situation Cabrera inherited was far from easy. He entered the game for Webb, who had just blown the save. But Cabrera retired three of the first four batters he saw and looked to be cruising, touching nearly 100 mph with his fastball.
Cabrera was a strike away from sending the Cubs to the bottom of the 9th down just one run. He had Braves catcher Drake Baldwin on the ropes after two pitches, jumping out to an 0-2 count. He looked poised to end his comeback outing with a scoreless 2.1 innings.
But then he served up a center-cut fastball to Baldwin, who punished it to the tune of 107.6 mph off the bat, straight into the right-field basket. Two more insurance runs to Atlanta.
As Baldwin rounded the bases, Cabrera looked exasperated when the camera cut back to his face. He was so close to a dream start in his new role.
That's been so much of the season for a Cubs team that has overachieved on one end and underachieved on the other. Every game has been a test of how far the scales can tip in one direction -- how many things can go right -- before they tip back the other way.
Coming Up Next
The Cubs will go for the series win in Wednesday's rubber match. Shota Imanaga (10-10, 3.88 ERA, 156 SO) will take the ball for the Cubs after a solid, six-inning, two-run outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates last time out.
Braves right-hander JR Ritchie (1-2, 4.50 ERA) is slated to start for the visitors.
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I am a sports journalist and content producer born and raised on Chicago's North Side. I graduated from the University of Denver in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Media Studies and from Northwestern University in 2024 with a Master's degree in Journalism. As a student, I earned bylines in USA TODAY and FanSided and covered a wide range of sporting events, including Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and the NBA Draft Combine. I previously covered the Chicago Cubs as a beat writer and digital content producer at Marquee Sports Network during the 2025 season. I also assisted in coverage of the Bears, Sky, Fire and Stars. I most recently covered the 2026 Winter Olympics with NBC Sports, where I wrote about bobsled, luge and skeleton for NBCOlympics.com. When I'm not writing, I love to play my guitar (I'm a lefty!), find the best cold brew coffee in the city and watch my beloved Chicago sports teams on TV.Follow zoe__grossman