3 Takeaways After Cubs' Offense Flops, New Bullpen Arm Crumbles in Loss to Reds

The Chicago Cubs (52-42) just didn't have it tonight. But Hunter Greene definitely did, as he dominated for seven strong innings to lead the Cincinnati Reds (42-50) to a 4-0 win.

The Cubs were in a tight 1-0 game against the Reds until reliever Jake Woodford allowed the last-place squad to score 3 runs in the 7th and take a commanding lead.

Shota Imanaga had a solid outing, going five innings and allowing only a single run on a solo home run by Elly De La Cruz, despite allowing seven hits. Alas, Hunter Greene was simply incredible tonight, punching out 12 Cubs batters and limiting them to a mere 3 hits.

A rough way to start the final series of the first half.

Hunter Greene was nasty

Jul 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 26-year-old right-hander punched the Cubs lights out tonight. Twelve times to be exact.

Greene's 100 mph fastball was a massive weapon tonight against the Cubs, making his slider even more devastating. His command was impeccable, and the Cubs paid for it dearly, managing only four hard-hit balls all night against the Reds' flamethrower.

12 punch outs tonight for Hunter Greene! pic.twitter.com/5jOZmdGOpq — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 11, 2026

The strikeouts looking from Greene show how electric his stuff was, catching the Cubs looking 5 times with 20 called strikes on the night. Seiya Suzuki was the lone Cubs hitter with an extra-base hit and had two of the Cubs' four hits. Overall, the Cubs left five on base and went 0-5 in RISP.

The Cubs best scoring chance came in the 2nd inning after Suzuki's leadoff double, but Greene would buckle down and strikeout the side to end the threat. The Cubs did manage to get runners on 1st and 3rd with one out in the 7th, but Greene got Hoerner to line out before striking out Conforto for his 12th and final K of the night.

The Cubs would go quietly in the 8th and 9th innings to get Greene his first win of 2026 in his second start since returning from arthroscopic surgery in March.

Who's Jake Woodford?

Jun 1, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jake Woodford (41) and catcher William Contreras (24) celebrate a 16-2 win over the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'll admit, I had to Google who Jake Woodford was when he entered the game in 6th inning today. The Cubs signed the 29-year-old right-hander on July 3rd, designating RHP Bryse Wilson to make room for the former Cardinals first-round pick in Woodford.

But Woodford did not have it tonight, giving up 3 runs to put the game out of reach for the Cubs. He first allowed Elly De La Cruz to bounce a ball down the right field line and hustle to third with a one-out triple. De La Cruz would score on a Sal Stewart sac fly, and then JJ Bleday would launch a 2-run home run 417 ft to center field to make it a 4-0 lead for the Reds.

This was Woodford's Cubs debut and his first MLB outing since June 4th, when he was a member of the Brewers. His ERA is now 7.46 in 25.1 innings this season. I'm not sure he'll remain in a Cubs uniform much longer, but then again, the Cubs are in desperate need of arms.

Jul 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Javier Assad (72) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lookng ahead to the weekend

Tomorrow, the Cubs will send Javier Assad to the mound to face off against Nick Lodolo, who's only allowed one run in his last three starts. Ian Happ has solid numbers against Lodolo, and he always seems to leave his former Cincinnati Bearcat stomping grounds with a home run.

The Cubs really could use two more wins before heading into the break, as the Brewers continue to maintain a 7.5 game lead in the division and are 7-3 in their last 10 games. The Cubs need more than 4 hits in their next two games against a Reds team that's won only 11 of their last 30 games. This should be a series win for the Cubs, but I guess we'll find out if that's on the table tomorrow at 6:10 pm!

Sign up for our free newsletter to stay up-to-date with all things Chicago Cubs.