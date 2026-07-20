Cubs vs. Tigers Lineup: Ramirez's Third Straight Start, Taillon's Big Returns, More

The Chicago Cubs started the second half strong. While they dropped their first of three against the Minnesota Twins, they proceeded to score a combined 16 runs over the last two contests to pull off the series win. This included a 10-run outburst on Sunday that also saw Shota Imanaga hold Minnesota scoreless through 7.0 innings of work.

They will now get a Detroit Tigers team that has been playing significantly better baseball as of late. But so much better that they should be able to keep this Cubs team from a second straight series win? Probably not!

Game Info

Who: Detroit Tigers (46-53) at Chicago Cubs (55-43)

Where: Wrigley Field

When: 7:05 p.m. CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score, Univision TUDN, WPPN 106.7 / TUDN

Chicago Cubs Lineup

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

2. Seiya Suzuki, RF

3. Michael Busch, 1B

4. Alex Bregman, DH

5. Ian Happ, LF

6. Nico Hoerner, 2B

7. Pedro Ramirez, 3B

8. Dansby Swanson, SS

9. Miguel Amaya, C

Nico Hoerner might be back, folks. After an extended slump that dropped Nico Hoerner far down the Cubs' lineup, the infielder has looked a lot more like his timely-hitting self. He now has eight hits and five RBIs to his name since coming out of the All-Star break. Perhaps that time off is all he needed to tweak his approach. There is no question that when he's hitting as consistently as Cubs fans have grown used to in the past, this offense reaches a whole new level.

Pedro Ramírez has also seemingly earned his manager's trust. Craig Counsell is starting the rookie in his third straight game. The last two outings were both at DH, but he will now give Alex Bregman the day off at third and allow Ramírez to see the field. Meanwhile, Bregman will remain fourth in the order with DH duties.

Ramírez is hitting .281 over his 64 at-bats this season with a .767 OPS. He's coming into this one off back-to-back two-hit days, which included smashing a double in both outings. It's nice to see Counsell ride the hot hand and give the youngster a chance!

Detroit Tigers Lineup

1. Kevin McGonigle, SS

2. Gleyber Torres, 2B

3. Colt Keith, 3B

4. Riley Greene, LF

5. Dillon Dingler, C

6. Kerry Carpenter, DH

7. Spencer Torkelson, 1B

8. Zach McKinstry, RF

9. James Outman, CF

Once again, the Tigers haven't been playing like a 46-win squad as of late. They are 7-3 in their last ten games and have pulled out some impressive series wins. There is plenty of power in this lineup, so the Cubs have to be careful with how they approach things. Most of the Cubs' arms on the mound this week will be ground ball guys, and the Tigers are pretty darn good at keeping things in the air .

On the Mound ...

Apr 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) delivers during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Cubs – Jameson Taillon, RHP

Jameson Taillon is back in business. The veteran righty has not pitched since June 7, when he lasted just 1.0 inning of action due to a hamstring injury. It was the start just before that where Taillon finally looked a little more like his old self, too. He held the Athletics to only 2 earned runs over 6.1 innings, which was his second-longest appearance of the year.

Taillon's 5.19 ERA and 20 home runs allowed tell the whole story. He's had flashes of control during the year but has repeatedly been hurt by the long ball. The Cubs' hope is that this lengthy time off has given him a chance to regain his command and tap back into the consistency that has made him a real asset in the past. Few pitchers on this staff have Taillon's deep bag and versatility. The Cubs need all the help they can get, so Taillon even being average again would feel like a huge win.

Detroit Tigers – Jack Flaherty, RHP

The Cubs should be able to get to Jack Flaherty. Holding a 4.48 ERA in his 18 outings this season, Flaherty throws a high number of fastballs and has a tendency to allow some hard-hit balls. Most importantly, though, he holds a 10.8 percent walk rate. The Cubs have been among the most patient teams in the league this season. As long as they don't bite too hard at his slider and curve, they should be able to get some guys on base early in this one.

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