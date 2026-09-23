3 Takeaways After Extra-Innings Cubs Meltdown Spoils Clinch Opportunity

Despite some late scoring chances, the Chicago Cubs just didn't have the juice on Tuesday night.

The Cubs (87-70) lost 8-2 to the Miami Marlins (77-80) after a disastrous 12th inning that led to 6 runs for the Marlins. The loss delays the Cubs clinching an NL Wild Card spot for another day. The Cubs burned seven pitchers in the outing, raising some concerns about the rest of the series.

The good news is that Pete Crow-Armstrong did manage to steal another base, putting him one away from officially becoming the first Chicago Cub to post a 40/40 season. However, the Cubs' offense was a ghastly 1-18 with RISP and had just one extra-base hit.

As for the playoff standings, with the San Diego Padres losing to the Dodgers, there is a three-way tie for the top Wild Card spot that includes the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cubs. The Arizona Diamondbacks also won, as they sit four games back of a Wild Card spot and are the final NL team in the mix for a playoff bid.

All in all, not a good night for the Cubs, who are trying to keep pace with the streaking Padres. Let's break down what went wrong.

Cubs asked too much of their bullpen

Sep 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Edward Cabrera (30) reacts after giving up an RBI single against Miami Marlins third baseman Javier Sanoja (8) during the twelfth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs' bullpen was good until it wasn't. Starter Shota Imanaga had a solid outing, going 5 innings, allowing just one run on four hits with seven strikeouts. Imanaga left the game with the Marlins leading 1-0 in the top of the 5th,

After Imanaga, the Cubs would need six other arms to finish out this 12-inning game, and while they did a solid job until the final inning, the Marlins did get to the Cubs' struggling relievers. A 6-run disaster of an inning in the 12th sealed this game and once again showed the Cubs' biggest weakness is their relief pitching.

Ryan Zeferjahn and Caleb Thielbar had to be leaned on in the 11th and 12th in key moments. Neither player provided much confidence despite Thielbar working out of a jam in the 11th. But the Marlins would tag him for three runs, followed by Edward Cabrera, who allowed 3 more runs on two hits, two walks, and a hit-by-pitch.

Man, what an awful season it's been for Edward Cabrera. It's hard to believe the hard-throwing righty had a 3.27 ERA through his first 7 starts this year – a far cry from his current 5.96 ERA. He just feels broken on the mound currently, throwing only 13 strikes on 24 pitches and generating only six swinging strikes. Teams know Cabrera's breaking stuff is nasty and want to avoid it, but they are slugging .838 against his fastball this year.

It was just a total meltdown from the Cubs bullpen, who were asked to cover a few too many innings. This bullpen is a mess with 0.2 fWAR in the 2nd half, the worst of any team currently in the playoff chase. It's their biggest weakness, and the only solution right now is the Cubs' bats having to out-slug each team they face.

Offense can't breakthrough for the big inning

Sep 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) runs after hitting an RBI single against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs struggled to the tune of a 1-18 night with runners in scoring position. Only Seiya Suzuki had an extra-base hit as the Cubs were trying small-ball tactics to score runs. An early strikeout by Matt Shaw in the 6th stunted a possible big inning that ended with the Cubs tying the game but leaving the bases loaded.

Shaw would later fail to get a bunt down in the 10th after Michael Busch was intentionally walked to start the inning. Had he been successful, the Cubs would have had the game-winning run on third base with one out. Instead, the inning ended with the bases loaded again on a groundout from Pedro Ramirez.

Cubs went away quietly in the 11th and came back to bat in the 12th down six runs after leaving 15 runners on base. Their pitching had finally imploded, and the hole was too steep for the bats to overcome.

Craig Counsell pointed to the Cubs' offense, saying the team just didn't get hits in the postgame. And he's right – the offense has to pick up the bullpen in the sixth, ninth, 10th, or 11th.

Pete Crow-Armstrong one stolen bag away from a 40/40 season

Sep 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) reacts after sliding into second base for the steal against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A bright spot on Tuesday was that Pete Crow-Armstrong's 40-40 chase is almost a matter of when, not if. He swiped his 39th stolen base and found himself on first again later in the game, only for a single by his teammate to send him to second. PCA finished the night going 2-for-4 with a double and two walks. His NL-leading OPS now sits at .952 on the year.

After catching Kyle Schwarber for the league-lead in home runs at 45 on Sunday, PCA and his MVP chances are at an all-time high. It feels like it's his award even if he doesn't reach the elusive 40-40 mark this season.

Teams will be vigiliant of PCA on the base paths, like always. But with the superstar hunting history, it's hard not to envision Crow-Armstrong swiping one more bag before the Cubs' season finale in Boston.

Regardless, the focus right now is on winning out the season. With the Padres winning nine of their last ten games and the Phillies maintaining their Wild Card spot, the Cubs can't afford anymore meltdowns against the Marlins.

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