4 Cubs Who Could Soon Land in Tons of Trade Rumors

While the MLB trade deadline is still well over a month away, the rumors are already starting to pick up steam. The Chicago Cubs have been no strangers to the headlines, as they started the year perceived as an obvious buyer after stringing together two separate 10-game winning streaks.

Fast forward to today, and this exact same squad is fighting to stay above .500. All things considered, it's made their deadline approach hard to predict. It now feels just as likely that this veteran group hits the reset button, becoming one of the most intriguing sellers in the league.

With so much up in the air, there is a good chance we see a long list of Cubs players thrown into rumors over the next handful of weeks. Below you will find four who could be particularly important to keep an eye on as the Cubs look to determine their future.

Seiya Suzuki

Jun 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Many Cubs fans have likely already seen his name tossed around. The fact of the matter is that Seiya Suzuki is headed into the final year of his contract, which makes him one of the team's most obvious trade candidates. Likewise, he has also been one of their most productive hitters in recent years and would add an immediate power punch to any contending lineup.

Suzuki smashed a career-high 31 home runs in 2025 with 103 RBIs. His barrel rate ranked inside the league's 95th percentile, while he was also fantastic at not chasing pitches. Now, has he produced the same results to begin 2026? Nope. If anything, he has been a major part of the Cubs' offensive struggles, and his OPS sits at a career-low .753. This could be part of the reason why the Cubs avoid dealing him, as they would prefer not to sell low.

At the same time, do they plan to keep Suzuki around long-term? His pedigree is good enough to generate a pretty strong offer, especially if he starts to return to form in the coming weeks. At the end of the day, the Cubs have to decide if they plan to be in the Suzuki business moving forward. If the answer is no, now is the time to pull the plug ... or at least try to.

We can't forget that Suzuki controls his own destiny. If he wants to stay on the North Side, he has every right with a no-trade clause in his contract. Assuming the Cubs only look to move him if they're out of the postseason picture, though, I think Suzuki would be ok landing elsewhere. He wants to make as much money as possible this winter, and suiting up in the playoffs will be the best way to make that happen.

For what it's worth, Ian Happ is also on an expiring deal and thus in a similar boat. A productive outfielder who's known to be a bit streaky, it's not hard to imagine a contender offering a good package for him, too. But the reason I'm not singling him out is simply because of his long-term ties with the franchise. It just feels like Jed Hoyer would trade Suzuki before Happ, and I also feel like Happ is more likely to exercise his no-trade clause.

Matt Shaw

May 10, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) fields a ground ball during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

If the Chicago Cubs figure it out and begin to look like their early-season self, Matt Shaw will be the talk of the town.

The second-year infielder became the odd man out after the organization signed Alex Bregman this offseason and extended Nico Hoerner. Playing both third base and second base the majority of his career, there just hasn't been obvious everyday playing time. To be sure, the Cubs have tried to work Shaw into the outfield to find him more starts, but is that really where he belongs long-term?

Before the wheels fell off, it was easy to view Shaw as the Cubs' top trade chip. He is still only 24 years old and has undoubtedly looked like an everyday MLB player at times. Even in his reduced role this season, Shaw has put together some really nice performances, especially against lefty arms (.280/.333/.440).

Most teams willing to sell would likely be happy to add Shaw into the mix, especially knowing that he can serve as a long-term piece at multiple infield spots. Would giving up on him be a risk for the Cubs? Absolutely, but you have to give something to get something.

It's also not every day that a team has such an obvious trade chip. Shaw is the clear odd man out right now, yet has clear big league value – enough to bring in another player who can fill a position of need. Sometimes, it's just that easy!

Matthew Boyd

Apr 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

This one may surprise some, but I feel like Matthew Boyd is your prototypical trade candidate.

Yes, I recognize that he hasn't pitched since May 3 and recently experienced a setback in his recovery. I also recognize that his 6.00 ERA over five starts isn't going to help his trade case. However, there is still time for Boyd to return to a more familiar version of himself, and this could be enough to get a playoff-needy team to bite.

Everyone likes a proven track record, and Boyd offers that. He is coming off back-to-back seasons with an ERA of 3.21 or better. He has 1,000+ innings of action under his belt and has always been very good at limiting his walks. When it comes to postseason baseball, teams want an adult on the mound. And that's exactly who Boyd is.

Not to mention, while pitchers always go for a premium at the deadline, Boyd may be one of the cheaper options. Opposing teams are also bound to be attracted to his contract situation. He is technically a free agent this winter, but he does have a mutual option for 2027.

Of course, the Cubs aren't going to entertain any offers as long as they are in the hunt. Especially with how many injuries they already have to the rotation, they can't afford to give up any arms. But if the struggles continue and calls start coming in about Boyd, it could be pretty darn hard not to listen. Everyone needs pitching.

Daniel Palencia

May 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Daniel Palencia (48) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Do I think the Chicago Cubs will trade Daniel Palencia? No ... but that doesn't mean they will not get offers.

We all know pitchers are the most valuable commodity at the trade deadline, and the Cubs have one of the best late-inning relievers sitting in their bullpen. Palencia is coming off a season where he had 22 saves with a strikeout rate that sat at 28.4 percent.

While his 2026 campaign hasn't necessarily been as impressive, the sample size has also been somewhat small due to a stint on the IL. It also sure hasn't helped that the Cubs haven't had many save opportunities in recent weeks. Still, Palencia's fastball speaks for itself. He averages a 99.5 mph heater and pairs that with a decent low-90s. As far as bullpen weapons go, he is the best thing the Cubs have to offer.

Additionally, Palencia is owed a mere $808,000 this season and has several more years of control on his current deal. Any team acquiring him would have a potential closer of the future. Again, that's why it's unlikely the Cubs actually deal him. But it's also why a team could come to the Cubs with an offer that's hard to turn down.

Just don't be surprised if Palencia's name pops up in trade target articles across the league, especially if this downward spiral continues. As we said above, everyone needs pitching!

Sign up for our free newsletter to stay up-to-date with all things Chicago Cubs.