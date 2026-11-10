Chicago Cubs Injury News: More Bad News on Ben Brown Raises 2027 Questions

One day after a report surfaced regarding Ben Brown's uncertain future, Chicago Cubs fans got some clarity.

According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the Cubs' pitcher did undergo a procedure to help with his lingering neck injury. Brown is said to have had cervical spine surgery on Monday. The hope now is that he can return to throwing after the new year and be available at some point during the first half of the 2027 season.

Ben Brown Undergoes Surgery ...

May 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Ben Brown (32) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the one hand, it's encouraging that Ben Brown and the Cubs believe they have addressed the issue. When things popped up earlier this season, concerns quickly set in about it having a long-term impact. Brown suffered a similar setback during the 2024 campaign.

On the other hand, surgery is still surgery ... and a neck injury is still a neck injury. We're talking about a pretty significant and somewhat atypical issue for Brown. While there is obviously optimism that this will solve the problem, the Cubs aren't going to feel safe until Brown is back and throwing meaningful innings.

There is also no guarantee that Brown returns to the player who broke out earlier in 2026. After a few years of struggles at the major league level, Brown finally looked like the player this organization long thought he could be. It first started in the bullpen, where Brown dominated with seven straight scoreless appearances. Injury trouble then led to a starting spot, and Brown continued to make the most of the opportunity.

The 27-year-old would finish his season with a 1.85 ERA in 68.0 total innings of work. He had a 4-2 record as a starter and also finished with eight saves in the season. Why the massive turnaround for Brown? He was doing a better job at limiting hard contact and generating more ground balls. We also saw him add a sinker into his arsenal, which became his third-most used pitch alongside the four-seamer and curveball.

The big question now is how much weight the Cubs put on a potential Brown return. They head into free agency with a glaring hole in the starting rotation. While Brown showed flashes of being a worthy starter last year, it's hard for the Cubs to bank on him returning to that role with a long recovery process ahead. The last thing this win-now team wants to do is throw many of their eggs in that basket, only to find themselves needing another starter midway through 2027.

With Brown having shown that he can be a serviceable bullpen arm, the Cubs will be better off planning for him to contribute as a reliever. What if he does look strong enough to warrant a starting role again in 2027? Well, that should just be considered a good problem to have.

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