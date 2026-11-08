Cubs Can Solve Their Biggest Problem By Calling the Rays About Drew Rasmussen

When you look at the current state of the Chicago Cubs, they have options this offseason. With the amount of money available to Jed Hoyer, he can make numerous big-time moves that set Chicago up for more success in 2027.

Despite their historic season, led by Pete Crow-Armstrong, the Cubs couldn't make a deep playoff push. They had the best defense in baseball, with multiple Gold Glove winners and an MVP. What happened? Well, it starts with the offense struggling in the postseason and not getting hot when it mattered most. In their final 10 games of the regular season, they went 5-5 and were swept in the Wild Card Series by the San Diego Padres.

It didn’t help that they also had a couple of extended losing streaks and, at times, went cold offensively and on the mound. Indeed, a key component was the starting pitching. It’s been said by many over and over again that the Cubs need to focus on adding depth this offseason.

They have several options, including free agency and promoting an arm from the farm system. What about adding an elite arm through a trade, though? The Cubs could always try to add an ace to their depleted staff. More specifically, someone with significant playoff experience who has dominated when it matters most.

The Cubs Should Give the Tampa Bay Rays a Call

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Rasmussen is the type of pitcher the Cubs have been lacking since their World Series run in 2016. Although the Cubs have wanted to develop homegrown talent, there hasn’t been much success in that department. Outside of Cade Horton, who is dealing with an injury, the Cubs have not been able to develop any solid arms. Trading for Rasmussen would be the ideal option, because free agency is limited and there’s no guarantee they can sign top targets like Tarik Skubal and Michael King.

The Cubs have to search far and wide to add talent to their pitching staff after it was their weakest link last season. Adding someone of Rasmussen’s caliber would give the Cubs a great start to revamping their rotation. Would it solve all their issues? No, but it would address arguably their biggest one: Finding a true No. 1 starter.

According to baseball insider Jeff Passan, Rasmussen is likely to be a top trade candidate for teams this offseason. That makes sense, because the Rays exercised his $20 million option, which puts them above their payroll without making any other move. Yes, Tampa Bay could always move around other pieces to shrink their financial troubles. But Rasmussen is bound to generate significant interest and thus a significant return.

Joe Ryan or Drew Rasmussen in a Cubs uniform? 👀 @sahadevsharma suggests Chicago “check in on a lot of guys,” identifying Seattle, Miami, Tampa Bay and Minnesota as potential trade partners. pic.twitter.com/QtlXhAsDW7 — North Side Territory (@NSideTerritory) November 6, 2026

The Cubs should jump at the opportunity and throw their hat in the ring. Trading for Rasmussen would cost the Cubs significantly, but adding an elite arm is the price you pay to win a World Series. In 2026, he went 16-5 with a 2.67 ERA and had a career-best 174 strikeouts. His recent play has also earned him back-to-back All-Star appearances.

It’s obviously up to Jed Hoyer if he wants to throw all of his chips into the pot and add an ace to the staff. But he's shown a greater willingness to be aggressive in the trade market over the last two seasons. And there is no question that Drew Rasmussen is a guy who can dominate in a Cubs uniform.

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