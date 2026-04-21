Craig Counsell Calls Out Dodgers on 'Ohtani Rule' Amid Cubs Injuries

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell has dealt with a lot of adversity already in 2026. A rash of pitching injuries has left Chicago reeling amid a 13-9 start.

So you'll have to forgive Counsell for wanting more roster flexibility when it comes to pitchers.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers are given roster flexibility due to the two-way designation rule, otherwise known as the "Ohtani Rule," other teams are left unable to add another pitcher to their roster.

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Counsell had much to say about this rule, as members of his pitching staff continue to go down with injuries.

What Is The 'Ohtani Rule' And Why Is Counsell Confused?

Though not explicitly called the “Ohtani Rule,” the two-way designation rule allows qualified players to pitch in any situation and not count toward the active roster’s pitcher total, according to the MLB rule book.

To qualify for this exception, players must meet the following criteria in the current season or any of the two previous seasons: Pitch at least 20 major-league innings and started at least 20 games as a position player or DH, with at least three plate appearances in each of those games.

There's only one player who doesn't count against the pitcher total on any active roster: Shohei Ohtani. And Craig Counsell is confused by it, according to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.

“I’ve never understood it. It’s an offensive rule, essentially. It’s a rule to help offense, more than anything, if you ask me. And then there’s one team that’s allowed to carry basically one of both, and he gets special consideration, which is probably the most bizarre rule. For one team.” Craig Counsell

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite pitchers dropping like flies for the Cubs, there is no current injury exception. This has Counsell calling it a "bizarre rule".

“There’s not another player like that,” Counsell said, “but one team gets different rules for that player.”

Ohtani, of course, is one of baseball's premier players. A four-time MVP and international influence, Ohtani has changed the game as we know it. But is this rule fair? Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, when asked about Counsell's comments, had more to say.

“The thing is it certainly benefits us because we have the player. But that’s something that any team that had Ohtani would have that player. We’re more than willing for other teams to go out and find a player who can do both. He’s an exception because he’s an exceptional player. It is what it is.” Dave Roberts

The Cubs will face the Dodgers this weekend in what will likely be a heated matchup between two of the best offenses in the National League.