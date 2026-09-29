Cubs Announce Pitching Plan for Game 1 of NL Wild Card Series vs. Padres

The Chicago Cubs have their Game 1 starter.

Manager Craig Counsell told reporters in San Diego on Monday that it will be Matthew Boyd getting the start for the series opener against the Padres on Tuesday.

NEWS: Craig Counsell announces Matthew Boyd will start Game 1 for the Cubs against the Padres. pic.twitter.com/VHE1SXDMFc — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) September 28, 2026

Counsell didn't go too in depth with the decision.

"We're going with Matthew Boyd. Plain and simple," he told reporters.

Craig Counsell says that Kevin Gausman will also pitch during the Wild Card Series 👀 https://t.co/fKnGiywg73 pic.twitter.com/P8xDA0R9DN — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 29, 2026

This doesn't come as much of a surprise. Boyd started Game 1 against the Padres last year, allowing just one run in 4.1 innings in the Cubs' 3-1 victory. He was visibly emotional a day before that start when talking about honoring his grandfather, who was a Cubs fan and grew up in Chicago.

This is incredible.



Matthew Boyd is an amazing human being and when asked his emotions ahead of his Game 1 playoff start, his answer was so wholesome.



Baseball, man ❤️



pic.twitter.com/3w4tVzQ01O — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 29, 2025

"You never know when you're going to get this opportunity again," Boyd said at the time.

That opportunity has, in fact, come again. Boyd has been the guy that the Cubs have leaned on in big moments, from an Opening Day nod to now three Game 1 starts in the playoffs between two Wild Card Series and the NLDS.

After a stellar 2025 campaign in which Boyd was named an All-Star with a 3.21 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP in 179.2 innings, some regression — and bad injury luck — came to haunt him in 2026.

A bicep strain kept him out for most of April, and then a freak knee injury — which he sustained while sitting down to play with his children — required minor meniscus surgery that sidelined him for nearly all of May and June.

All things considered, Boyd put together a decent season. In 22 starts and 126.2 innings, he posted a 3.91 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP.

The southpaw is, however, in very fine form over his last couple of starts. He allowed just one earned run in each of his last two starts in wins over the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins.

For the Padres, right-hander Michael King will take the mound.

The Cubs will start LH Matthew Boyd in Game 1, opposite Padres RH Michael King.



Neither team has announced its plans beyond that. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) September 28, 2026

King posted a 3.21 ERA in 32 starts and 185 innings this season, which is the most innings he's pitched in a single season in his career.

In Game 3 of last year's Wild Card series, he pitched only in the fourth inning but racked up three strikeouts.

Like Boyd, King hit a groove down the final stretch of the season and posted a 2.53 ERA in his final seven starts of the year.

Neither team has announced starters beyond Game 1, but Counsell did confirm that Kevin Gausman will pitch in the series at some point.