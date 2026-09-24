Cubs vs. Marlins Lineup: Last Game at Wrigley? Matthew Boyd Tries to Clinch, More

If the Chicago Cubs want to celebrate a postseason berth in their own locker room, this is their last chance.

In fact, there is a world where this is their last chance to play at Wrigley Field in 2026. The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night, officially pushing the Cubs into the second Wild Card spot.

If they want to secure home-field advantage, they're going to have to find a quick offensive groove. Leaving men on base has been a major issue against the Marlins over the past two days, which isn't a sentence I expected to write. And things likely aren't going to get any easier out East, when they will play the Boston Red Sox in a potential rainstorm.

Game Info

Who: Miami Marlins (78-80) at Chicago Cubs (87-71)

Where: Wrigley Field

When: 1:20 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score

Projected Chicago Cubs Lineup

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

2. Seiya Suzuki, RF

3. Michael Busch, 3B

4. Michael Conforto, DH

5. Ian Happ, LF

6. Nico Hoerner, 2B

7. Pedro Ramírez, 3B

8. Carson Kelly, C

9. Dansby Swanson, SS

Craig Counsell is seemingly trying to find some consistency. The manager, despite a very rough last couple of days, is sticking with his typical group against a righty. The only change for today's finale will be Carson Kelly taking over at catcher of Miguel Amaya. He will also bat eighth, which pushes Swanson back down to last in the order.

Projected Miami Marlins Linenup

1. Otto Lopez, SS

2. Heriberto Hernandez, LF

3. Jakob Marsee, CF

4. Javier Sanoja, 2B

5. Agustin Ramírez, DH

6. Esteury Ruiz, RF

7. Deyvison De Los Santos, 1B

8. Jared Serna, 2B

9. Brian Navarreto, C

On the Mound ...

Sep 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cubs – Matthew Boyd, LHP

Who better to have on the mound for a potential clincher?

To be sure, the Cubs are fresh off a strong outing from Kevin Gausman, but Matthew Boyd is known for being ole reliable. The veteran is fresh off a strong performance against a fiery Cincinnati Reds team, allowing just a single earned run on two hits in 5.0 innings. The Cubs would love nothing more than for him to replicate that performance, though it's worth noting he has yet to face this young Marlins squad this season.

Marlins – Tyler Phillips, RHP

Miami's Tyler Phillips has been in and out of a starting role this season, but he carries a very solid 3.45 ERA in 122.2 innings of action. In his last outing against the Cubs on September 6, he fared decently well with 3 earned runs off five hits. He then followed that up by holding the Dodgers and Padres to a combined 2 earned runs.

Nevertheless, the Marlins aren't going to have Phillips pitcher very deep into games, so the Cubs should be prepared to see a handful of bullpen arms this afternoon.

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