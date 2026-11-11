Cubs Appear Out on Seiya Suzuki, Painting a Scary (And Familiar) Offseason Picture

The Chicago Cubs appear destined to lose one of the best pure hitters in baseball.

The further we get into the MLB offseason, the more likely it feels that Seiya Suzuki will sport a new uniform in 2027. While many fans knew it was a possibility due to his free-agent status, many have also held out hope that the two sides could work something out. Chicago extended Suzuki a qualifying offer and certainly has the funds to make him a competitive pitch.

Nevertheless, all signs continue to point toward a true divorce, with the latest being the most glaring. Suzuki took to his Instagram on Wednesday to thank Cubs fans for their unwavering support. While it may not have been an official goodbye from the slugger, it certainly reads like a farewell note.

On top of that, The Athletic reported just earlier this week that a return for Seiya Suzuki, or opposite-corner outfielder Ian Happ, does not appear likely. Shahadev Sharma even coined a reunion with Happ as the more probable of the two scenarios.

The main reason for that is likely all the early rumors connecting Suzuki to other teams. Whether it be the Blue Jays, Padres, or Mariners, multiple teams have been heavily interested in Suzuki in recent months and weeks. To no surprise, this is expected to significantly run up the price of his next contract.

It's not hard to understand why the Cubs would be hesitant to fork over a major payday on a position player. They did so just last offseason with Alex Bregman and now have some painfully obvious holes in the pitching department. There is a good chance they will have to add three starting arms this offseason, as well as a couple of new faces to the bullpen.

At the same time, rumors have already emerged that have taken the Cubs out of the Tarik Skubal business. Might they still be in line for starters on the secondary tier? Sure, but even someone like Michael King hasn't been strongly connected to Chicago just yet. In other words, if the Cubs aren't planning to spend big on a new starting ace, why not try to keep around one of your best offensive threats?

Why Are the Cubs Scared to Swing Big?

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki (27) reacts after a single in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs were one of the best offensive teams in baseball this season, largely because of Suzuki's consistent presence in the middle of the order. He slashed .270 with an .841 OPS and 26 home runs in 143 games. The 31-year-old was also third on the team in RBIs (86) and walks (81) – all while showing tremendous Gold Glove-caliber improvement as a defender in right field.

Once again, there is a world where it makes sense that the Cubs choose not to retain Suzuki. They have to think about creating a more balanced roster. However, the fact that it appears to be this easy a decision will be hard for many to stomach. Why can't they at least keep their hat in the ring, especially as they weigh just how much to invest on the mound?

The Cubs haven't been above searching for cost-effective solutions in the past. Do they deserve some credit for their recent willingness to spend – both financially and in the trade market? Yes, but it's not going to mean a whole lot if Jed Hoyer takes his foot off the gas. This is clearly an organization that is built to win now, and that means finally spending like it.

Most offseasons, the Cubs have gone down a very similar road. Despite everyone on the outside believing they are a contender and a great fit for a top free agent, they don't seem to share that belief internally. At times, it seems as if they want to be the smartest person in the room, proving that they don't have to go after the best of the best. Perhaps that eventually proves true, but it's hard to envision that after the fizzling out we all saw in 2026.

Sometimes, it's just as simple as signing the star. The Cubs have both the money and league-wide notoriety to compete with any big-market franchise. Perhaps they pivot and recognize that in the coming weeks, but all early indications are that they plan to remain in the middle seat.

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