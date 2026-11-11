Should Cubs Pivot to A New Japanese Star with Seiya Suzuki All But Gone?

The Chicago Cubs got a crushing reality check on Wednesday morning when Seiya Suzuki appeared to bid farewell to the club he gave his first five MLB seasons.

Suzuki is widely regarded as one of the top free agents in baseball this offseason, and he's sure to get a hefty contract wherever he lands. He has a top-20 bat in MLB and has made immense strides with his defense in right field, finishing as a Gold Glove Award finalist this year.

Whether it's because the Cubs decided they want to allocate the money Suzuki will demand toward pitching instead, or because Suzuki wants to go elsewhere anyway, the Cubs may now be in a race to replace his production.

There aren't exactly any current MLB free agents who represent a perfect match to take over Suzuki's duties as a power-hitting corner outfielder — but in Japan, there certainly are.

One name that has come up is Hanshin Tigers third baseman/outfielder Teruaki Sato.

On Teruaki Sato, multiple evaluators say he profiles better as a corner outfielder than at third base, where the 27-year-old played a majority of the time this year with the Hanshin Tigers. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 10, 2026

Should the Cubs Make a Run at Teruaki Sato?

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) poses for a photo after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 27-year-old Teruaki Sato was mentioned by MLB Network's Jon Morosi on Tuesday as someone who may profile better as a corner outfielder in the Majors as opposed to a third baseman, where he primarily plays overseas.

Reporting from the GM Meetings in Las Vegas, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand also claimed Tuesday that Sato is 'the most intriguing' free agent this offseason, per the buzz he has heard around the league.

In his sixth season with Hanshin this past year, Sato slashed a career-best .306/.383/.609 (.992 OPS) with 39 home runs, 106 RBI, and a 196 wRC+. He both reduced his strikeout rate and upped his walk rate between 2025 and 2026, on his way to winning the Central League Triple Crown this season.

Sato was also the 2025 Central League MVP following his 40-home run, 102-RBI year.

Sato entered the MLB posting system on Nov. 1, giving MLB teams 45 days (until Dec. 16) to sign him. MLB Network's Jon Heyman at the time linked the Japanese slugger to the Mets, Yankees, Dodgers and Phillies, and there has since been rumors that the Padres are also interested.

Per MLB Trade Rumors, San Diego is also interested in Suzuki — which probably means they will seriously pursue only one of either Sato or Suzuki.

Teruaki Sato destroys a 480 ft MOONSHOT 🚀



111.9 mph off the bat for his 24th bomb 💣 pic.twitter.com/2L2hDxEI3k — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) August 11, 2026

Say the Cubs let Suzuki walk elsewhere: That opens the door to finding a younger, cheaper player with similar raw power and a very similar pre-MLB pro background. The Cubs' No. 1 offensive need this offseason will be a power bat, no matter what.

Just Baseball projects Sato landing a six-year, $102 million deal. Here's what recent Japanese free -agent bats have gotten in comparison:

- Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs (2022): 5 years, $85 million ($17 million AAV)

- Masataka Yoshida, Boston Red Sox (2023): 5 years, $90 million ($18 million AAV)

- Munetaka Murakami, Chicago White Sox (2026): 2 years, $34 million ($17 million AAV)

- Kazuma Okamoto, Toronto Blue Jays (2026): 4 years, $60 million ($15 million AAV)

The bottom line is that the Cubs will have to open the checkbook this offseason regardless, whether it's toward pitching or hitting. If the recent market proves anything, it's that Sato isn't going to cost a complete fortune to lock down during his prime years. It's absolutely a deal that the Cubs should prioritize if they lose Suzuki for good.

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