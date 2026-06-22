The Chicago Cubs and New York Mets were set to begin a four-game series at Citi Field on Monday, but it will have to wait another day.

Less than an hour before the 6:10 p.m. CT first pitch, the Mets announced that the series opener was postponed due to weather.

Tonight’s game has been postponed.



It will be made up as a split doubleheader on Wednesday, June 24. pic.twitter.com/YCftefZEGJ — New York Mets (@Mets) June 22, 2026

The game will be made up on Wednesday as part of a split doubleheader, with the first game set for 12:10 p.m. CT and the second for 6:10 p.m.

Tuesday's game, which will now open the series, remains scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

This marks the second consecutive game that the Cubs have seen postponed due to weather, and the first instance for the club since April 15 and 16, 2018, per Sportradar.

This is the first time the #Cubs had games postponed on back-to-back days since April 15-16, 2018. h/t @sportradar — Chris Antonacci (@chrisantonacci) June 22, 2026

Sunday afternoon's series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays was called off in the morning as rain showers doused Chicago all day. The make-up of the Cubs-Blue Jays finale is slated for August 6 at 1:20 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

Monday's game was set to be an all-Japanese pitching matchup between Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga and Mets righty Kodai Senga. The two each stormed on the scene for their respective clubs after coming over from Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), Japan's top professional baseball league.

Imanaga was electric for the Cubs in 2024, posting a 2.91 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 173.1 innings to go along with a 15-3 record.

Senga, who joined New York a year prior in 2023, pitched to a 2.98 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 166.1 innings that season.

However, both starters have struggled as of late — Imanaga is 0-4 with a 6.64 ERA over his last seven starts (39.1 IP), while Senga, who recently returned from a six-week IL stint due to a back issue, has a 9.00 ERA in his six starts (24 IP) this year.

Neither club has announced how it will move around its pitching plans to accommodate the wacky week that awaits. It was set to be Edward Cabrera (4-4, 5.21 ERA) and Nolan McLean (4-4, 3.67 ERA) taking the mound Tuesday, and Javier Assad (5-1, 3.89 ERA) vs. Sean Manaea (1-2, 4.64 ERA) on Wednesday.

The Cubs also have not yet announced who will be facing Freddy Peralta (5-6, 4.83 ERA) in the finale on Thursday. The former Milwaukee Brewer is coming off a career-worst start in Philadelphia in which he allowed 10 earned runs on 10 hits in 2.2 innings.

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