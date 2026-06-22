Cubs Set Three Starting Pitchers for Mets Series, But Keep Options Open for Finale

After their series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed due to rain showers in Chicago, the Chicago Cubs are headed east to the Big Apple.

The Cubs will now face off against the New York Mets in a four-game series that begins Monday night. It will mark their second meeting with the Mets this season after sweeping them back in early April. They finished that three-game stretch at Wrigley Field with a +15 run differential.

To be sure, the Mets have improved slightly since their awful start to 2026. They are 5-5 in their last ten outings and have recently stolen a series from the Atlanta Braves. Especially with how rocky the Cubs have looked over the last couple of weeks, this could be a tightly contested series in Queens.

The Cubs are obviously hoping for a repeat of their first meeting, as they need to stack some more wins before a pivotal series against the NL Central-leading Brewers to end the week. For that to happen, they will need their starters to be on their A-game, and we now know who will be on the mound for at least the first three games.

Cubs' Upcoming Pitching Matchups Set

Jun 12, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Javier Assad (72) throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

June 22 – Shota Imanaga vs. Kodai Senga

The Cubs will turn to Shota Imanaga for the series opener, who has looked considerably better over his last two starts after a very rough stretch. In two outings against the Colorado Rockies, he held the surging offense (at the time) to only one run in 10.2 innings of work. He also compiled 10 strikeouts and didn't give up a single homer.

Facing off against the Mets squad will present a different challenge, who hold the fifth-highest hard-hit rate in baseball. We all know Imanaga is prone to giving up some good contact, as his personal hard hit rate sits in only the 53rd percentile.

The good news for the Cubs, however, is that Kodai Senga has struggled far more than Imanaga. He has a mere 9.00 ERA over his six starts this season. The right has given up seven homers and holds a WHIP of 1.88. His most recent outing against the Reds lasted only 4.0 innings after he gave up 4 earned runs, four walks, and two long balls.

June 23 – Edward Cabrera vs. Nolan McLean

Edward Carbera has continued to struggle. His last outing saw him give up 5 earned runs to the Rockies on three hits. The righty lasted just 4.1 innings before being pulled with a hand cramp. Fortunately, he was able to dodge another IL stint, but Cabrera has shown few signs that he's about to turn things around for the better.

Overall, Carbera holds a 5.21 ERA over his 13 starts. Both his K rate and ground ball rate have taken a significant hit year over year, as he just can't seem to find the same command. All the Cubs can do is hope that something finally changes for the better in this upcoming start.

Nolan McLean has been one of the Mets' better arms this year. He has a 3.67 ERA in 15 appearances, holding a strikeout rate that sits at 28.2 percent. McLean has an incredibly deep arsenal, but has leaned more heavily on his 95 mph sinker against both righties and lefties.

June 24 – Javier Assad vs. Sean Manaea

Having no other choice, the Cubs finally turned back to Javier Assad, and it turned out to be a blessing. The 28-year-old now has a 3.89 ERA and has only allowed 2 runs in his three June outings. Even better, he's been able to go at least 5.2 innings in each of those games.

Assad has done a great job limiting his walks so far and has induced plenty of ground balls. Of course, he isn't going to strike out many batters, but as long as he can continue to limit good contact, the Cubs will have every reason to keep him in the mix.

Sean Manaea is a seasoned vet and is putting together a decent year. He's got a 4.64 ERA and has held opponents to 2 or fewer runs in nine consecutive starts. The Cubs know well that he relies on his movement and precision, mainly going with a three-pitch arsenal of four-seamers, sweepers, and sinkers.

June 25 – TBD vs. Freddy Peralta

The Cubs have yet to announce a starter for the series finale in New York. One has to wonder if they're keeping their options open for Matthew Boyd, who has been on a rehab assignment and is looking strong. He is fresh off an outing in High-A where he threw 7 Ks on only 59 pitches with two hits.

To be sure, the normal rotation would be going with Ben Brown to close things out. But could they want him to kick things off in Milwaukee? Having him for that series could be huge.

As for Freddy Peralta, Cubs fans know him well. He's been far from the same dynamic force this season, holding just a 4.83 ERA. Chicago got to him earlier this year with 3 runs on April 18.

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