The Chicago Cubs made two 40-man roster tweaks on Tuesday ahead of the Rule 5 Draft.

It remains unclear when, if at all, the Rule 5 Draft will take place this offseason. The expected lockout on December 1 will mean the annual event is inevitably delayed. At the same time, the protection deadline for the draft was still set for Tuesday night, meaning the Cubs had an important decision to make among their eligible candidates.

Jed Hoyer has decided to protect two high-ranking Cubs pitchers: Jaxon Wiggins and Brody McCullough. Both have been added to the 40-man roster, bringing the total group to 36 players. Who will remain eligible to be snagged by another team? Arizona Phil of The Cub Reporter put together a full list. Some of the most notable names include Brandon Birdsell, Ben Cowles, Gabe Klobosits, and Grant Kipp.

Why Did the Cubs Protect These Two Players?

Knoxville Smokies pitcher Jaxon Wiggins (41) pitches during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Chattanooga Lookouts at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on June 3, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All things considered, the Chicago Cubs' decision shouldn't surprise anyone. While they may have a long list of Rule 5 draft-eligible players, Jaxon Wiggins and Brody McCullough were always going to be first in line for a promotion.

Wiggins was a true no-brainer move. He is currently the No. 6 prospect in the team's system and the second-best pitcher behind first-round pick Cade Townsend, per MLB Pipeline. No, Wiggins isn't coming off a dominant 2026 campaign. He held just a 6.75 ERA over 42.2 innings of work. Things were so rough on the starting mound with Triple-A Iowa that he eventually moved to the bullpen.

Nevertheless, injuries were a part of his story, and it remains hard to fully give up on what he could turn into down the road. Wiggins is one of the few high-velocity arms the Cubs have, and he's flashed the potential to pair that with some mean off-speed stuff. There is clearly still optimism within the organization that he can be an impact arm – whether that be as a starter or out of the bullpen.

As for McCullough, while he was less of a shoo-in for the 40-man roster spot, there is no question he's earned it. The 26-year-old is the 29th-ranked prospect in the Cubs' system, spending the bulk of his time throwing in Double-A this season. McCullough had a 2.98 ERA in nine starts, which included throwing 45 strikeouts and holding opposing batters to a .197 average.

McCullough may not offer the same velocity that Wiggins does, but he throws a nice mid-90s heater and pairs that with a much slower slider. Swing-and-miss stuff is what the Cubs like, and McCullough still has the potential to turn into a starter who can offer just that.

It's worth noting that McCullough only pitched four games in 2024 before injuries struck. He would go on to miss the entire 2025 season. The injury trouble is undoubtedly concerning, but how quickly he bounced back this season undoubtedly made him worth further evaluation.

At the end of the day, for a Cubs team that struggled heavily on the mound in 2026, neither of these moves should be overlooked. Both Wiggins and McCullough could find themselves playing real roles for the team in the near future, especially if they can manage to impress early in spring training (whenever that might be).

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