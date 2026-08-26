Cubs Get Very Bad News on Ben Brown ... One Day After Very Good News

The emotional rollercoaster continues for the Chicago Cubs.

Less than 24 hours ago, the organization was seemingly feeling great about a Ben Brown return. One of the Cubs' best arms this season, he was recently throwing some bullpen sessions and felt fine in the aftermath. The next move was to get him assigned to a minor league squad for a couple of rehab stints as soon as this week.

That's no longer the case.

The Chicago Tribune's Meghan Montemurro reported on Wednesday afternoon that neck symptoms have returned for Brown. The issue popped up after his live session on Tuesday, and things worsened throughout the day.

The plan is now for Brown to travel back to Chicago and undergo further evaluation. Craig Counsell reportedly confirmed to Montemurro that it will, obviously, slow down Brown's progress.

Not great news for Ben Brown & Cubs: Brown (stress reaction in neck) became symptomatic at end of his live BP yesterday and they worsened as day progressed.



It’s same issue as before. He’ll travel back with Cubs & be evaluated.



Counsell: “It’s gonna slow it down in some way.” — Meghan Montemurro (@MegMontemurro) August 26, 2026

Will Cubs Have to Shutdown Ben Brown for the Season?

May 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Ben Brown (32) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ben Brown news is a brutal blow for the Cubs, who were hoping to get back one of the hardest throwers in time for the postseason.

While Brown entered the season in a tricky spot, he started to prove worthy of all the investment the Cubs have shown in him over the last couple of years. Brown's fastball and knuckle curve combo was becoming a swing-and-miss machine, with the curve generating a 44.3 percent whiff rate. His sinker was also proving plenty effective against righties.

Even more encouraging, Brown's production out of the bullpen stuck around once he was forced into a starting spot. In fact, he allowed only a total of eight runs in his eight starts, helping keep his ERA at an incredibly low 1.83. Even if Brown isn't destined to return to a starting role this season, having his arm to turn to in big moments out of the bullpen could be a real difference-maker.

Nevertheless, it's now worth wondering if we will even see Brown again this season. He hasn't pitched since June 19 due to this neck issue, which is also something that forced him to miss extended time earlier in his career. This alone likely made the Cubs want to take things slower with his rehab.

Indeed, add in a return of symptoms right as he was about to ramp up in a real way, and the Cubs may have to seriously reevaluate where things stand with Brown. A neck injury is clearly no joke, and the Cubs will want to get to the bottom of this to finally nip it in the bud. The only real way to do that might be to shut Brown down for the rest of the year.

Fans will certainly have their fingers crossed that this isn't the case and that Brown can still find a way to return to the mound in the near future. However, they may have to prepare themselves for the opposite.

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