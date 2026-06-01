Cubs Happy With Matthew Boyd's Rehab Start – Can He Now Return to Form?

While the Chicago Cubs may have finally snapped their 10-game skid last week, they are still working hard to snap out of a funk.

After a series split with the Pittsburgh Pirates, they failed to take down the St. Louis Cardinals down south. You now have to go all the way back to May 7 to find their last series win. It's proven to be a brutal blow after sitting pretty at the top of the NL Central, particularly when we consider how competitive the division has become. Sunday's loss dropped them right back in the fourth spot, as they only sit ahead of the last-place Cincinnati Reds by a game.

Nevertheless, this is a team that has played better baseball over the last handful of days, and they are sure hoping to remain on that trajectory as they return to Wrigley Field this week. The Cubs will also get another much-needed boost in the bullpen, as Matthew Boyd is now expected to return to the rotation in a matter of days.

Cubs Rotation to Get a Boost

Apr 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Matthew Boyd's recovery has gone better than anyone expected. The lefty suffered a fluke meniscus injury that required a minor procedure after playing with his children. Initially given a 4-to-6 week recovery timeline, Boyd began throwing only a matter of days after receiving the surgery.

Bullpen sessions started shortly after, which finally led to his first rehab appearance in Triple-A this weekend. Boyd struck out the first batter he faced and worked a 1-2-3 inning. While he would go on to give up three earned runs in his 4.0 innings of work, both his fastball and change-up were moving pretty well. He also pulled off a pick-off at first base during the bottom of the fourth inning.

Craig Counsell told Marquee Sports Network on Sunday that he thought everything looked good with Boyd and that the plan will be for him to return to Chicago on Monday. The Cubs have an off-day to begin the week before the Athletics come to town for a three-game set.

Exactly where Boyd will sub back into the rotation, as well as how long of a leash he will immediately have, remains to be seen. But it feels somewhat safe to assume that Colin Rea will remain a starter while Jordan Wicks is optioned back to Iowa. Wicks has really struggled over his first two starts of 2026 in place of Edward Cabrera. After Sunday night's loss to the Cardinals, he has now given up 11 earned runs in only 6.1 innings of big league work.

To be sure, Boyd wasn't anything special to start the year. The 2025 All-Star compiled just a 6.00 ERA over his first five appearances. The main issue has been his opponent's ability to consistently create hard contact. Nevertheless, there is reason to believe Boyd can return to form. His walk rate remains among the lowest in baseball, while his whiff rate has been shockingly high.

Let's be honest, though, the Cubs are in no place to be picky. They need all the help they can get, and Boyd provides a level of experience and proven production that is desperately needed. Especially with an easier stretch coming up, this could be an excellent opportunity for him to start fresh and look more like his 2025 self.

For what it's worth, Wicks' next start is set for June 6 against the Giants, so keep an eye out for Boyd to be subbed in.

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