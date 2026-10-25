One Important Silver Lining to the Chicago Cubs' Bitter End of 2026

The 2026 season had big expectations and lofty goals. The Chicago Cubs tried to set a standard, but in the end it didn’t pan out as they had hoped. Because of the lack of postseason success, it already feels like a long offseason. The focus will now shift to reconstructing a roster that can strive for a deep playoff run.

A lot went wrong during this season, including multiple 10-game losing streaks, a plethora of injuries, and a lack of consistency at the plate. The Cubs scored the most runs in baseball, but it doesn’t matter if you can’t do it come playoff time. They had their faults, especially on the pitching side. The Cubs lacked stability in both their starting rotation and bullpen.

Although the Cubs struggled, they still showed what they can do moving into the 2027 season. Pete Crow-Armstrong will be the 2026 N.L MVP. That’s a great building block to have on the roster. As said before, the Cubs also scored the most runs in baseball. It plays to their advantage if they can keep that up, but their elite defense should give fans the most hope for 2027.

The Cubs Continue to Have an Elite Defense

Sep 20, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner (2) throws to first in attempt to get Cincinnati Reds pinch hitter Hector Rodriguez (not pictured) out in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The old saying, defense wins championships, is worn out and overused, but it’s not wrong. Teams are more offense-oriented and focus on outscoring their opponent. That cannot be the approach moving forward. The Cubs are ahead of the curve and have proven that an elite defense is just as important as scoring runs.

In fact, five Cubs players were named Golden Glove finalists. Three of those five players are here to stay for the long term, and a runner-up, Nico Hoerner, is here to stay. With so much turnover expected, locking up your defensive core gives the Cubs what they need to build on.

The Cubs led the league in several defensive stats, including defensive runs saved, with 101. They also had a fielding percentage of .990. On top of that, and the Gold Glove nominations, the Cubs were elite defensively. That gives them the stability they need to keep going where they left off. With several key players locked up, it’s a side of the game that you can trust for the next few years.

Even if the Cubs lose two of their finalists, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki, they'll still have their strong infield of Alex Bregman, Nico Hoerner, and Dansby Swanson. You don’t expect there to be much change in those defensive statistics next season, because they are all returning. With that in mind, the Cubs will have an elite defense for some time.

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