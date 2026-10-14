5 Cubs Players Are Golden Glove Finalists ... But There is One Notable Snub

The Chicago Cubs finished the 2026 regular season as the best defensive team in baseball. And it wasn't particularly close.

The Cubs' Fielding Run Value sat at a league-high 73, according to Baseball Savant. Who was the next closest team? The Toronto Blue Jays at 46. Yes, you read that right. It was essentially a historically dominant year for Chicago on that side of the ball, and it's a big reason why they were viewed as a World Series threat for much of the season.

It's also why everyone expected the organization to have multiple players named as Gold Glove finalists. And can you guess what happened on Wednesday afternoon? Rawlings officially revealed the full list of AL and NL players who are up for the prestigious award. To no surprise, five Cubs players made the cut.

Cubs Gold Glove Finalists

Third Base – Alex Bregman

Shortstop – Dansby Swanson

Left Field – Ian Happ

Center Field – Pete Crow-Armstrong

Right Field – Seiya Suzuki

So, who might walk away with a new trophy?

It's inevitable that Crow-Armstrong is named the top center fielder. He was, without question, the best defensive player in all of baseball this season. Bregman also feels like someone who should earn the honor, while Dansby Swanson is always putting up a good fight.

The Cubs' corner outfielders will have an uphill battle for the prize. Happ may have an illustrious reputation, but Brewers youngster Jackson Chourio has the star power. As for Seiya Suzuki, both Corbin Carroll and Carson Benge will make a stronger case.

Having said that, the fact that Suzuki has even worked his way into the conversation is a pleasant surprise and a major accomplishment. He was a fantastic outfielder overseas but struggled to see that translate to the MLB level. To his immense credit, he has returned to form. It's only going to make him a more coveted asset in free agency!

Regardless of who walks away with the award, having this many players recognized is a massive achievement for the Cubs. This team has been built on elite defense for years, and there is no question it is a winning recipe. It's also a big reason why Jed Hoyer has been able to pursue the pitchers he has, as ground ball arms have thrived in front of this unit.

Speaking of which, there is one pretty big snub on this year's list of finalists! Nico Hoerner failed to finish as a Top 3 second baseman, with Brandon Lowe, Brice Turang, and JJ Wetherhold beating him out.

There is no question that those three are worthy recipients, but it's hard to have a conversation about the best infielders in baseball without Hoerner's name, regardless of position! If you told Cubs fans to guess the five players who made the Gold Glove finalists list in April, Hoerner would be one of the first two names out of their mouths. Arguably no one is better at making the impossible possible. Not to mention, Hoerner was forced to play both second and shortstop this season, as Dansby Swanson hit the IL for an extended stretch.

Alas, we can safely assume that Hoerner will make another run at the title in the future. The Cubs can at least walk away pleased to see plenty of other names in the mix, and it's only a matter of time before at least a couple of them officially take home the hardware.

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