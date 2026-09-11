Cubs Injury Updates: Edward Cabrera Throwing Heat? Justin Steele to Bullpen, More
In this story:
As the regular season enters its final weeks, the Chicago Cubs are still waiting on potential pitching reinforcements. Here's the latest on Edward Cabrera, Justin Steele, and Phil Maton ahead of the six-game homestand beginning Friday.
Edward Cabrera Looks Sharp, Throws Heat in Iowa
Edward Cabrera is inching ever closer to a return.
The Cubs need all the pitching help they can get, and Cabrera, who has been on the IL while nursing a finger blister, has lit up the radar in Triple-A.
Cabrera made his third rehab start on his current IL stint Wednesday, throwing two innings of one-run ball. Per the Des Moines Register's Tommy Birch, 15 of his 21 pitches were strikes, and his fastball topped out at 100.7 mph.
That's a great sign for the 28-year-old, who has dealt with some very tough injury luck this season.
Cabrera's first trip to the IL this season back in May was also due to a finger blister. Just weeks after his return, he went down again with a hamstring injury he suffered while covering first base on a routine grounder.
Cabrera was due to be back for good when the Cubs activated him on Aug. 16, but the blister reappeared during his first start back with the big-league club. He went back on the IL the following day.
During this rehab stint, Cabrera has allowed six earned runs over 3.2 innings of work. All three appearances have been in relief, which is his expected role when he returns to the Cubs' active roster.
Justin Steele to Pitch Out of Bullpen for I-Cubs
Justin Steele was slated to make a rehab start in Iowa on Thursday night, but Tommy Birch reported that the appearance was being moved to the bullpen.
The right-hander made his long-awaited return to the mound on Sept. 2, his first competitive appearance since April of 2025. He allowed one earned run over 1.2 innings and struck out two in the start.
In his second go at it on Sept. 6, he allowed an earned run on two hits in two innings. Steele averaged 91 mph on his fastball, a tick up from 90.3 mph in his first outing.
Should Steele make his return with the Cubs this season, it would in relief anyway, so this isn't much of a surprise. He'll need reps out of the bullpen, and he's already looked sharp thus far.
One has to wonder how many innings the organization will have him eat in relief before the Cubs consider a call-up. If one thing is for sure, time is of the essence, especially with how this bullpen has looked in recent weeks.
Phil Maton Set For Knee Surgery
The Cubs' Phil Maton era has been a bit of a nightmare, to say the least.
The team announced Wednesday that Maton will undergo right knee surgery within the week, per the Chicago Tribune's Meghan Montemurro.
Maton has dealt with a right knee issue for nearly the entire season. He first went on the IL with tendinitis in April and went back two more times with the same issue in June and July. On Aug. 19, the Cubs transferred him to the 60-day IL.
Chicago made a rare reliever splash last winter when it inked Maton to a two-year, $14.5 million deal.
Maton was expected to be a major addition to the Cubs' reliever corps. He finished 2025 with a combined 2.79 ERA with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers. His underlying numbers, including the number of whiffs he could generate, were very promising for a Cubs team in need of that kind of arm.
But in between all the IL stints in 2026, Maton struggled massively. He couldn't get anything to work, pitching to a 6.18 ERA in 31 appearances scattered by injury. His walk rate of 11.8% is a career high, and he also posted career lows in batting average against (.306), slugging percentage (.514), and barrel rate (11.9%).
We'll know more about the nature of Maton's injury, surgery, and recovery after his operation, but it's safe to say the signing has been one of the more colossal failures in recent Cubs history.
Sign up for our free newsletter to stay up-to-date with all things Chicago Cubs.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
I am a sports journalist and content producer born and raised on Chicago's North Side. I graduated from the University of Denver in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Media Studies and from Northwestern University in 2024 with a Master's degree in Journalism. As a student, I earned bylines in USA TODAY and FanSided and covered a wide range of sporting events, including Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and the NBA Draft Combine. I previously covered the Chicago Cubs as a beat writer and digital content producer at Marquee Sports Network during the 2025 season. I also assisted in coverage of the Bears, Sky, Fire and Stars. I most recently covered the 2026 Winter Olympics with NBC Sports, where I wrote about bobsled, luge and skeleton for NBCOlympics.com. When I'm not writing, I love to play my guitar (I'm a lefty!), find the best cold brew coffee in the city and watch my beloved Chicago sports teams on TV.Follow zoe__grossman