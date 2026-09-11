Cubs Injury Updates: Edward Cabrera Throwing Heat? Justin Steele to Bullpen, More

As the regular season enters its final weeks, the Chicago Cubs are still waiting on potential pitching reinforcements. Here's the latest on Edward Cabrera, Justin Steele, and Phil Maton ahead of the six-game homestand beginning Friday.

Edward Cabrera Looks Sharp, Throws Heat in Iowa

Knoxville Smokies pitcher Edward Cabrera (11) pitches against the Rocket City Trash Pandas during a Minor League Baseball game on Aug. 11, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Edward Cabrera is inching ever closer to a return.

The Cubs need all the pitching help they can get, and Cabrera, who has been on the IL while nursing a finger blister, has lit up the radar in Triple-A.

Edward Cabrera bringing the heat out of the pen! 🔥

Strike 1: 99 MPH

Strike 2: 100 MPH

Strike 3: 99 MPH pic.twitter.com/TMUKgYLH2r — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 9, 2026

Cabrera made his third rehab start on his current IL stint Wednesday, throwing two innings of one-run ball. Per the Des Moines Register's Tommy Birch, 15 of his 21 pitches were strikes, and his fastball topped out at 100.7 mph.

Final line for Edwin Cabrera: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.



Threw 21 pitches including 15 for strikes. Generated 3 whiffs. Topped out at 100.7. — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) September 9, 2026

That's a great sign for the 28-year-old, who has dealt with some very tough injury luck this season.

Cabrera's first trip to the IL this season back in May was also due to a finger blister. Just weeks after his return, he went down again with a hamstring injury he suffered while covering first base on a routine grounder.

Cabrera was due to be back for good when the Cubs activated him on Aug. 16, but the blister reappeared during his first start back with the big-league club. He went back on the IL the following day.

During this rehab stint, Cabrera has allowed six earned runs over 3.2 innings of work. All three appearances have been in relief, which is his expected role when he returns to the Cubs' active roster.

Justin Steele to Pitch Out of Bullpen for I-Cubs

Mar 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele (35) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Steele was slated to make a rehab start in Iowa on Thursday night, but Tommy Birch reported that the appearance was being moved to the bullpen.

The right-hander made his long-awaited return to the mound on Sept. 2, his first competitive appearance since April of 2025. He allowed one earned run over 1.2 innings and struck out two in the start.

In his second go at it on Sept. 6, he allowed an earned run on two hits in two innings. Steele averaged 91 mph on his fastball, a tick up from 90.3 mph in his first outing.

Outing number 2 for Justin Steele with the Iowa Cubs! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/eWOxb3JAek — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 6, 2026

Should Steele make his return with the Cubs this season, it would in relief anyway, so this isn't much of a surprise. He'll need reps out of the bullpen, and he's already looked sharp thus far.

One has to wonder how many innings the organization will have him eat in relief before the Cubs consider a call-up. If one thing is for sure, time is of the essence, especially with how this bullpen has looked in recent weeks.

Phil Maton Set For Knee Surgery

May 10, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Phil Maton (88) throws to the plate against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs' Phil Maton era has been a bit of a nightmare, to say the least.

The team announced Wednesday that Maton will undergo right knee surgery within the week, per the Chicago Tribune's Meghan Montemurro.

Cubs reliever Phil Maton is scheduled to have right knee surgery later this week in Chicago. More specifics to come post procedure. — Meghan Montemurro (@MegMontemurro) September 9, 2026

Maton has dealt with a right knee issue for nearly the entire season. He first went on the IL with tendinitis in April and went back two more times with the same issue in June and July. On Aug. 19, the Cubs transferred him to the 60-day IL.

Chicago made a rare reliever splash last winter when it inked Maton to a two-year, $14.5 million deal.

Maton was expected to be a major addition to the Cubs' reliever corps. He finished 2025 with a combined 2.79 ERA with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers. His underlying numbers, including the number of whiffs he could generate, were very promising for a Cubs team in need of that kind of arm.

But in between all the IL stints in 2026, Maton struggled massively. He couldn't get anything to work, pitching to a 6.18 ERA in 31 appearances scattered by injury. His walk rate of 11.8% is a career high, and he also posted career lows in batting average against (.306), slugging percentage (.514), and barrel rate (11.9%).

We'll know more about the nature of Maton's injury, surgery, and recovery after his operation, but it's safe to say the signing has been one of the more colossal failures in recent Cubs history.

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