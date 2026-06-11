Cubs' Nightmare Continues As Loss to Rockies Drops Them to .500 – 3 Takeaways

The Chicago Cubs have hit rock bottom ... again.

For the first time since April 15, the Cubs (34-34) are .500. With Thursday's 3-2 walk-off loss to the Colorado Rockies (26-42), they still have yet to win a series since May 6.

Here are three things we learned.

Ian Happ to the Rescue, Daniel Palencia to the Not-Rescue

Jun 10, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies outfielder Sterlin Thompson (30) is dumped with water after hitting a walk off single to beat the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Picture this: It's the top of the 9th inning, and your team is in danger of falling to .500 and dropping a series to the worst team in MLB.

If you're Ian Happ, you remember that you can hit home runs, so you send one into the sky and tie the game up on the second pitch of the frame. The 424-foot blast was Happ's 15th of the season, and it tied the game at 2 with the Cubs down to their final three outs.

The Cubs put another runner on, but Nico Hoerner hit into a double play, and Michael Conforto struck out to end the frame.

Daniel Palencia, tasked with sending the game to extras, couldn't get the job done either. A leadoff walk and two singles put the game to bed in no time.

That's the story of the Cubs during this horrible slump. A lot of missed opportunities, unfinished business and just not enough juice to close things out. It's like they're running on fumes.

Mile-High Masterclass

Jun 10, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Coors Field is well known as a home run-hitters' paradise. The thin air at 5,280 feet lets baseballs fly, which is why it's never been a pitcher's park.

For fly ball pitchers like Imanaga, those conditions are just as risky as pitching with the wind blowing out at Wrigley Field. In his previous start on June 4, he allowed six earned runs, four coming from home runs, to the Athletics.

To top it all off, Wednesday marked Imanaga's first time pitching at the Rockies' home.

Instead, Imanaga thrived in the Mile High City. He fired five shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out seven. He threw 90 pitches, 59 of them for strikes.

Imanaga did all he could, but his offense couldn't back him up.

It was Imanaga's first scoreless start since May 2, back when his ERA stood at 2.40. After Wednesday, it stands at 4.44 through 14 starts and 81 innings pitched.

The Other Half of the Duel

Jun 10, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Michael Lorenzen (24) pitches in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

For a group full of talented hitters, the Cubs had a very real opportunity to jump on Rockies starter Michael Lorenzen.

Lorenzen entered his start with an 8.01 ERA on the year. He had a 9.09 ERA in his last five starts, and the Los Angeles Angels tagged him for eight earned runs on ten hits in just 3.1 innings on June 3.

So, naturally, Lorenzen shut the slumping Cubs down. He put up a near-identical stat line to Imanaga: 5.1 innings pitched, two hits, one earned run, and seven strikeouts.

If the Cubs couldn't inject some confidence into their batting order against a struggling pitcher in a hitter's park, it makes you wonder what it will truly take to turn things around.

Coming Up Next

In Thursday's finale, the Cubs will look to salvage the series.

Cubs righty Edward Cabrera (3-3, 4.99 ERA) will face the Rockies' Ryan Feltner (2-1, 4.22 ERA) in the matchup. The first pitch is slated for 2:10 p.m. CT.

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