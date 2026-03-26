Cubs Opening Day Lineup: Batting Order, Starting Pitcher and Injury Report

The Chicago Cubs opening day lineup will look a little different when they take on the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field on Thursday afternoon.

The biggest change will be at third base. The Cubs signed veteran All-Star Alex Bregman to be their slugger on the hot corner for the next five seasons. That necessitates a change in position for last year's incumbent, Matt Shaw.

The Cubs have been using him as a super utility player, cross-training him in the infield and the outfield. The hope is that they'll be able to keep his bat in the lineup as much as possible.

This will be the first game for outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong since he signed his long, lucrative contract extension that will keep him in Chicago for the next several seasons. It’s a vote of confidence for the young star who made the All-Star team last season and played for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, along with Bregman and opening-day starter Matthew Boyd.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here is a breakdown of the game, including today’s starting lineup and how to watch Nationals vs Cubs.

Chicago Cubs Starting Lineup

Michael Busch (L), 1B

Alex Bregman, 3B

Ian Happ (S), LF

Pete Crow-Armstrong (L), CF

Nico Hoerner, 2B

Carson Kelly, C

Moises Ballesteros (L), DH

Dansby Swanson, SS

Matt Shaw, RF

Pitching Matchup

Cubs LHP Matthew Boyd vs. National RHP Cade Cavalli.

Boyd was an All-Star in 2025 and put together a career season. Cavalli returned from Tommy John surgery last season. This is his first opening day.

Game Notes

Time: 1:20 p.m. CT

Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago.

TV/Radio: Television: Marquee Sports; Radio: WSCR 670-AM, 104.3 WBMX-FM. Radio broadcasts can also be heard through the Audacy App.

Cubs Injuries

OF Seiya Suzuki (10 day, retroactive to March 22): Suzuki is rehabbing a right knee injury in the WBC.

LHP Jordan Wicks (15 day, retroactive to March 22): Wicks has a radial nerve irritation in his left forearm. He is throwing off a mound.

RHP Porter Hodge (15 day, retroactive to March 22): He has a right flexor strain. He may start throwing next week.

LHP Justin Steele (60 day, retroactive to March 22): He has internal brace surgery on his left elbow last year and got the medical clearance in late February to go into a build-up to return to the Majors. He’s throwing live batting practice to hitters.

IN Tyler Austin (60 day, retroactive to March 22): He is recovering from right patellar tendon debridement and will be out for months.

RHP Shelby Miller (60 day, retroactive to March 22): He suffered a torn right UCL and flexor tendon last October and had surgery. He signed a two-year deal and won’t pitch for the Cubs until 2027.