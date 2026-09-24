Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong All But Locks In MVP By Joining 40/40 Club

In the first inning of his final regular season game at Wrigley Field on Thursday, Pete Crow-Armstrong finally did it.

The Chicago Cubs superstar drew a full count before Miami Marlins starter Tyler Phillips dropped a curveball low and inside. Crow-Armstrong would confidently take his base, and the crowd let out a big roar. They all knew what was on the line.

On the first pitch sent to Seiya Suzuki, he made a break for it and promptly left his feet for a head-first slide. The ball was late. History was made. Crow-Armstrong had officially joined the prestigious 40/40 Club with three games left to spare.

The crowd proceeded to give a standing ovation during a brief stoppage. Crow-Armstrong raised his helmet in acknowledgement, soaking in a feeling that only six other players in baseball history have felt.

Fittingly, fans in the bleachers were also equipped with flags that read "MV-PETE."

As special as the moment was for everyone in the Friendly Confines, it was one that somehow felt long overdue. It's essentially been a given that Crow-Armstrong would reach the mark for weeks. And that speaks to just how electric he has been throughout the 2026 campaign.

Indeed, it's no understatement to say this is arguably the best single season in franchise history. Crow-Armstrong has dominated in every facet of the game, continuing to pull off improbable defensive plays in center field while being one of the most well-rounded hitters in baseball.

He is slashing .280/.374/.577, making for a .951 OPS, which is the second-best mark in baseball behind only the Astros' Yordan Alvarez. Make no mistake, however, when it comes to baseball's most important stat, Crow-Armstrong sits alone. He holds a 10.6 WAR, per Fangraphs, which is nearly double Shohei Ohtani's second-best mark of 6.8.

Regardless, there is no doubt about it: hitting 40+ home runs and stealing 40+ bases serves as his most thrilling accomplishment of the season. He joins a list that features some of the biggest-name players in league history.

40/40 Clubs Members

• Pete Crow-Armstrong (2026)

• Shohei Ohtani (2024)

• Ronald Acuña Jr. (2013)

• Alfonso Soriano (2006)

• Alex Rodriguez (1998)

• Barry Bonds (1996)

• José Canseco (1988)

For what it's worth, Crow-Armstrong joins Ohtani and Soriano as the only three players to do it with 45+ home runs, per Sarah Langs. ESPN's Jesse Rogers also noted that he is the third-youngest player to reach the feat at 24 years old. Only Rodriguez and Canseco were younger.

Crow-Armstrong still has three games left to add to his already miraculous stat line. Then, he will hope to carry the Cubs through the Wild Card and deep into the postseason. As far as he's concerned, that's likely what is most on his mind at this point in time.

Nevertheless, there is no ignoring what was accomplished on Thursday afternoon. It's a performance that, regardless of how this season ends, will be celebrated in Cooperstown for generations to come.

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