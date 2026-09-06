Pete Crow-Armstrong Joins 40 HR Club, Makes Tons More Cubs History in the Process

After hitting 14 home runs in August alone, it was only a matter of time for Pete Crow-Armstrong.

The MVP frontrunner entered the final month of the regular season with 38 homers. He proceeded to smash another bomb on September 3 in a big win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Then, only three days later, Crow-Armstrong officially joined the prestigious 40 Club.

Coming up to the plate with the Cubbies down 3-2 in the top of the fifth inning, Crow-Armstrong unleashed on the first pitch he saw. The ball traveled 403 feet into right field for the no-doubt, game-tying hit. Even with the Cubs quickly losing the lead in the bottom half of the inning, it felt like a fittingly clutch homer for the 24-year-old.

Speaking of which, Crow-Armstrong has now joined Ernie Banks as the only player in franchise history to reach 40 homers before turning 25. And the history-making obviously doesn't stop there.

The only other Cubs lefty to ever reach the 40-homer threshold is the great Billy Williams. He met the mark during the 1970 campaign. If Crow-Armstrong can manage three more homers in the coming weeks – which sure feels doable – he will officially pass Williams for the single-season record by a lefty (42).

Overall, Crow-Armstrong is the first Cubs player to send 40 balls over the fence since Derrek Lee in 2005.

40 HOME RUNS FOR PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG 💪 pic.twitter.com/iL6zWJ2zUK — MLB (@MLB) September 6, 2026

Pete Crow-Armstrong Chasing More History

Sep 6, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The simple fact that Pete Crow-Armstrong's name continues to come up alongside Cubs legends like Billy Williams and Ernie Banks says it all.

The center fielder is easily having one of the best seasons in franchise history – let alone one of the most well-rounded seasons in MLB history. He has repeatedly posted stat lines that connect to some of the all-time greats, and his 9.5 WAR is comfortably at the top of the league ranks. Fangraphs has Shohei Ohtani sitting second at a distant 6.8.

And yet ... there is still plenty of history to make!

If Crow-Armstrong can stay on his current pace, he will only further cement himself as the clear-cut MVP. What might be more impressive, however, is joining the 40/40 club. If he can manage seven more stolen bases, Crow-Armstrong will be just the seventh player ever to reach 40 stolen bases and 40 home runs in a season. The list includes: Ohtani, Ronald Acuña Jr., Alfonso Soriano, Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds, and Jose Canseco.

Heck, even if Crow-Armstrong doesn't manage to check that box, he is already part of a pretty iconic club. The 40/30 group at age 24 or younger includes only him, Acuña Jr. (2019), Rodriguez (1998), and Canseco (1988).

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