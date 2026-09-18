Cubs Pitching Preview: Who's On the Mound for Final Series With the Reds?

Coming off a needed series win over the Atlanta Braves, the Chicago Cubs will look to build on their NL Wild Card lead against a long-time division foe.

They currently sit ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies thanks to holding the regular-season tiebreaker advantage. However, the two squads have an identical record, meaning every game left on the calendar will be just as important as the next.

With that in mind, let's take a quick look at who the Cubs will have on the mound for their upcoming three-game set with the Reds. This starting unit will have to be on their A-game, as this offense gave the Cubbies some real trouble in their previous series.

September 18 – Clay Holmes

Sep 6, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Clay Holmes (25) exits the game against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs will get the ball rolling with Clay Holmes – literally.

The ground ball pitcher will make his eighth start since coming over at the trade deadline from the New York Mets. For the most part, Holmes has lived up to the hype. He has limited opponents to 2 or fewer runs in five meetings, which included posting back-to-back scoreless outings to end August against the Diamondbacks and Brewers.

It was also encouraging to see Holmes bounce back from his worst start as a Cub on September 12. In a meeting the week prior against the Miami Marlins, he was rocked for 8 earned runs in just 4.1 innings of work. In the next start against Pittsburgh, however, he returned to form with only 2 earned runs allowed in 5.2 innings.

Having said that, walks have been an increasing issue for Holmes over the last two outings. He sent three players to first base against Miami before allowing four more trips against the Pirates. To be sure, this has always been part of the package with Holmes, who is extremely good at getting batters to chase. But they would still like to see him bring that number down this time out.

This is especially true when we consider that Holmes will be going up against Chase Burns. The 23-year-old has been electric this season with a 2.80 ERA and a 15-3 record. While Chicago did manage to get 2 earned runs off him in their last meeting, that's still a lot easier said than done against his high-90s fastball and nasty slider.

The last thing Holmes wants to do in a matchup like this is allow any easy runs to score.

September 19 – Matthew Boyd

Sep 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matthew Boyd will be on the bump for the second meeting between these two squads. Boyd has faced the Reds only once this season on July 12, when he gave up 4 earned runs on six hits and struck out only three batters. All things considered, it was one of his more troubling starts since coming back from injury early in the summer.

Boyd is also fresh off giving up 4 earned runs to the Pirates in his previous start. He lasted only 5.1 innings, which is certainly uncommon for the veteran. The Cubs are used to having him toss at least 6.0 innings, with him even reaching 7.0 in four of his last ten starts.

In general, things haven't been as sharp for Boyd this season. The strikeout stuff tends to come and go, while both his walk rate and hard-hit rate have trended in the wrong direction. At the same time, there is little doubt that Craig Counsell feels pretty good when he's on the mound. Boyd is one of the most efficient arms the Cubs have, and he would undoubtedly be a big part of the postseason rotation.

The Cubs are also hoping that Boyd will not have to do too much work with Nick Lodolo pitching for the Reds. He has a 5.12 ERA this season, which has only trended up over his last seven games, where he is 0-3.

September 20 – TBD

Sep 7, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell makes a pitching change in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of now, the Chicago Cubs do not have a pitcher listed for their series finale against the Reds. It's a tad surprising and undoubtedly leaves the door open for some potential tweaking down the stretch of this regular season. Could Craig Counsell try to find a starter or two some rest? Might we see Javier Assad or even *gulp* Edward Cabrera in this spot?

The more likely situation is that the Cubs stick with the status quo. David Peterson would normally be a go for this game, and he's continued to pitch tremendously well. In his last two starts against the Brewers and Braves, he allowed a combined 2 earned runs with 11 strikeouts! With the Cubs in need of every game over the next couple of weeks, they'd likely be wise to have him make his typical start.

As for the Reds, they will go with Rhett Lowder. The 24-year-old has a 5.79 ERA in his 27 appearances this season and gave up 3 earned runs to the Cubs in their previous battle on August 28. He's also given up 6 earned runs in two of his last three games.

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