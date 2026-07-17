Cubs Release Two Once-Promising Bullpen Reclamation Projects, Who to Target Next?

The Chicago Cubs did some housekeeping before officially starting the second half of the 2026 season on Friday night.

Injuries were largely the story of the first several months. Not only did the Cubs watch multiple starting arms hit the IL, but they continued to watch their bullpen talent dwindle. This is what led them to become one of the most active teams in the league, as they repeatedly sought out veteran assistance with minor league deals and minor transactions.

Indeed, essentially any time a team decided to move on from a struggling veteran reliever, the Cubs were ready to swoop in. The strategy has led them to some decent contributions, including from Tyler Freguson and Drew Pomeranz. But there is a reason that these pitchers were available, and it's not as if the Cubs have had tremendous success rebuilding stock.

This is why we saw them finally move on from a few dart throws this past week, according to the latest transactions logs in the majors and minors. Both Aaron Bummer and Liam Hendriks have been let go from Iowa. They were both somewhat exciting and well-known pick-ups earlier this season, but neither managed to separate themself from the pack.

Hendriks used to be one of baseball's elite late-relievers and closers. However, a cancer diagnosis followed by injury trouble derailed his career in recent years, and he's struggled to look like the same effective hard-throwing righty. The Cubs saw Hendriks appear in four games with Iowa, where he threw 58 pitches and had five strikeouts. To his credit, he didn't allow a single run during those 4.0 innings of work. But the Cubs clearly weren't confident in his ability to succeed at the next level.

As for Bummer, he didn't have much success in Iowa following his release from the Atlanta Braves. The organization moved on from him after his ugly 7.63 ERA in 19 appearances to begin the season. Someone who's had plenty of success in the past out of the bullpen with his breaking balls, he simply hasn't been able to limit the damage this season. In his four games with Iowa, he gave up 4 earned runs with 6 hits.

For what it's worth, Jon Heyman did report that Bummer's release was his own decision. He opted out of his minor league deal and will not hit free agency. In other words, he also wasn't seeing a path back to the majors inside the Cubs org.

Lastly, there is Jake Woodford. The Cubs signed the veteran on July 4, only to call him up for a July 10 outing against the Reds. The righty struggled heavily, however, giving up 5 hits and 3 earned runs in 2.0 innings of action. He eventually made his way back to Iowa, but elected free agency earlier this week ... psyche!

After seemingly surveying the market, Woodford decided to ink a minor league contract to stick with the Cubs in Triple-A, per MLB Trade Rumors. Woodford was previously with the Brewers and long struggled to be a truly effective bullpen option. However, the 29-year-old does have a very deep arsenal, and the Cubs are clearly willing to work with him a little longer.

One Name to Keep an Eye On ...

Aaron Civale, Cleveland Indian on a rehab assignment with the RubberDucks, pitches against the Harrisburg Senators in the first inning on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Akron. Ducks 824 2 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Athletics designated Aaron Civale for assignment earlier this week, and he sure feels like the kind of reliever the Cubs could jump at. Why? Well, they've done it before!

Civale is an eight-year MLB veteran who had a 5.42 ERA with the Athletics in 74.2 innings of action. He is only a season removed from having a successful short stint with Chicago. The Cubs scooped him up after stretches with the Brewers and White Sox in 2025, helping him record a 2.08 ERA. To be sure, this was only in five appearances, but was it enough to have the Cubs interested in bringing him back?

After releasing the other two veterans and still in obvious need of veteran depth, it sure wouldn't be surprising to see the Cubs make the call. Civale has been decent over his career at limiting hard contact and keeping the ball in the zone. If you're the Cubs, you take what you can get!

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