Cubs vs. Brewers Lineup: Ian Happ at DH, Another Kevin Gausman Masterpiece? More

If the Chicago Cubs lose 4-3 to the Milwaukee Brewers for a third consecutive game, Craig Counsell's screams may be heard all the way down I-94.

This team has faced major troubles late in games in recent weeks. Everything from their defense to starting pitching has been on point... but the bullpen continues to sink the ship. The good news is that they have a considerably easier matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates on the horizon. The bad news is that the Phillies are still breathing down their neck for the top Wild Card spot.

Every game counts, and avoiding a series sweep tonight may give this team enough juice to finish the regular season strong.

Game Info

Who: Chicago Cubs (81-65) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (90-56)

Where: American Family Field

When: 6:40 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score

Chicago Cubs Lineup

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

2. Seiya Suzuki, DH

3. Michael Busch, 1B

4. Alex Bregman, 3B

5. Ian Happ, DH

6. Nico Hoerner, SS

7. Pedro Ramírez, 2B

8. Michael Conforto, LF

9. Carson Kelly, C

The Chicago Cubs will go back to the basics for their second straight meeting with the Milwaukee Brewers. Craig Counsell threw out a more atypical look against the flamethrowing Jacob Misiorowski on Monday, having Matt Shaw, Tyrone Taylor, and Ian Happ all in the lineup. This evening will feature only one of the three, however, as Pedro Ramírez and Michael Conforto will sub back in.

With that said, Conforto will actually suit up for Happ in left field. This means that the switch-hitter will man DH for only the fifth time this season. Meanwhile, Michael Busch will move into the three-hole and allow Alex Bregman to slide back into the cleanup spot.

All things considered, this Chicago offense has done its job in recent weeks. No matter which group Counsell puts out there, they have managed to produce and score enough runs to win. With that said, they struggled heavily against Logan Henderson in their meeting last week, mustering only three hits in 7.0 innings of work.

Milwaukee Brewers Lineup

1. Jackson Chourio, LF

2. Brice Turang, 2B

3. William Contreras, C

4. Andrew Vaughn, 1B

5. Christian Yelich, DH

6. Sam Frelick, RF

7. Joey Ortiz, 3B

8. Garrett Mitchell, CF

9. Cooper Pratt, SS

On the Mound ...

Aug 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman (12) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cubs – Kevin Gausman, RHP

Kevin Gausman would love to copy and paste his performance from last week. It was a true pitching duel between him and Logan Henderson, as Gausman went 7.0 innings deep and allowed only a single earned run on five hits. He also struck out nine batters, which marked his most since April 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It's been hard to ask for much more from Gausman since he joined the Cubs at the trade deadline. The veteran has a knack for shining in big moments at this point in the season. Let's see if he can keep it up.

Brewers – Logan Henderson, RHP

The Milwaukee Brewers youngster has a 2.48 ERA on the year and is coming off a dominant showing against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. He allowed only 3 hits and 2 earned runs in 7.0 innings, striking out seven in the process. Henderson has a K rate that sits at 30.0 percent, and he's done so while recording a mere 4.5 percent walk rate. He's about as efficient as they come.

With that said, Henderson does have a knack for allowing the long ball. His hard-hit rate is a modest 38.6 percent, and he's allowed seven homers in his last six games. Can the Cubs manage to get a couple over the wall tonight?

Sign up for our free newsletter to stay up-to-date with all things Chicago Cubs.