Cubs vs. Brewers Lineup: Pedro Ramírez's Status, Postseason Implications, More

While the Chicago Cubs' dream of catching the Brewers is on life support, every game still counts in a thick Wild Card race!

A victory this evening means that much more with the Philadelphia Phillies recently stealing the top Wild Card spot. Not to mention, in the off chance the Cubs catch the Brewers, this game still matters for the season series.

Milwaukee holds a 6-3 advantage right now. Getting that to 6-4 means the Cubs would still have a chance to win the series with a sweep in their final meeting later this month. Lose, and the Brewers clinch the tiebreaker.

Game Info

Who: Milwaukee Brewers (87-52) at Chicago Cubs (78-62)

Where: Wrigley Field

When: 6:15 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score

Chicago Cubs Lineup

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

2. Seiya Suzuki, RF

3. Michael Busch, RF

4. Alex Bregman, 3B

5. Ian Happ, LF

6. Nico Hoerner, SS

7. Pedro Ramírez, 2B

8. Michael Conforto, DH

9. Carson Kelly, C

After facing off against Jacon Misiorowski on Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs will turn back toward their typical order against a righty. Alex Bregman moves back into the cleanup spot and will suit up at third base. This means Michael Busch is back at third in the order and will remain at first base. With that said, it'll be interesting to see if a rest day could come his way soon enough, as recent call-up BJ Murray is capable of playing the position.

Pedro Ramírez is also back in the mix at second base and seventh in the lineup, while Michael Conforto will DH right after him. In other words, no Matt Shaw or Tyrone Taylor in this one. Both were on a streak of three consecutive starts thanks to the Brewers' lefty-heavy rotation.

For Ramírez, this is his first outing since he was dealing with back spasms following the Reds series. To be clear, he was day-to-day and it never appeared serious, but it's still encouraging to see him back out there.

Milwaukee Brewers Lineup

1. Jackson Chourio, LF

2. Brice Turang, 2B

3. William Contreras, C

4. Jake Bauers, RF

5. Andrew Vaughn, 1B

6. Christian Yelich, DH

7. Garrett Mitchell, CF

8. Joey Ortiz, 3B

9. David Hamilton, 3B

On the Mound ...

Aug 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman (12) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cubs – Kevin Gausman, RHP

Kevin Gausman is coming off a rough one. In his previous start against the Cincinnati Reds, the veteran gave up 5 earned runs on six hits and lasted just 5.0 innings of work. To his credit, he did manage to strike out seven, but the hard contact was a real problem.

The good news is that the Brewers don't hit many long balls, which has been one of Gausman's main problems since coming to Chicago. The bad news is that they do make a ton of good contact, so Gausman is going to have to hope that his swing-and-miss stuff is on point today.

For what it's worth, Gausman did face Milwaukee back in April, giving up 3 earned runs in 5.0 innings with 4 strikeouts.

Brewers – Logan Henderson, RHP

Logan Henderson has been great for the Milwaukee Brewers this season, recording a 2.48 ERA and registering a K rate that sits at 30.1 percent. He has elite command, repeatedly attacking the zone with his three-pitch combo that features a four-seamer, changeup, and cutter.

The changeup is what has made Henderson particularly elite. It carries a whiff rate in the high 30s and spins at a ridiculous rate. He has not allowed more than a single earned run in each of his past three starts. The 24-year-old has also gone at least 6.0 innings deep in each of those games. And two of those games were against the Brewers and Dodgers, by the way!

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