Cubs vs. Marlins Lineup: Going for the Sweep, Clay Holmes is Up, More

The Miami Marlins gave the Chicago Cubs a true fight on Saturday. Following the Cubs' 6-1 triumph in the opener, they nearly saw their bullpen blow another game. The Marlins' Kyle Stowers hit a homer in the 7th inning to bring his squad within a single run.

Then, in dramatic fashion, Griffin Conine turned a strikeout into a walk to first base in the ninth inning with a challenge. Miami now had the winning run at the plate. To Ryan Zeferjahn's credit, however, he managed to get Otto Lopez to pop out for the victory.

The Cubs are back in the top wild card spot for now, but only by a half-game. They would love to secure the sweep this afternoon before another tough series against their NL Central rival, the Milwaukee Brewers. Fortunately for them, they will have the surging Clay Holmes on the mound.

Game Info

Who: Chicago Cubs (81-62) vs. Miami Marlins (71-72)

Where: loanDepot Park

When: 12:10 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score

Chicago Cubs Lineup

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

2. Seiya Suzuki, RF

3. Michael Busch, 1B

4. Alex Bregman, 3B

5. Ian Happ, LF

6. Nico Hoerner, SS

7. Pedro Ramírez, 2B

8. Michael Conforto, DH

9. Carson Kelly, C

If it ain't broke, don't fix it!

After back-to-back wins, the Cubs are only swapping out catchers, with Carson Kelly moving back into the lineup for Miguel Amaya. The Cubs have now scored 12 runs in the series and are fresh off 13 hits on Saturday. Amaya, Michael Conforto, Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ, and Michael Busch each had a multi-hit day.

Miami Marlins Lineup

1. Kyle Stowers, DH

2. Griffin Conine, 1B

3. Owen Caissie, RF

4. Jakob Marsee, CF

5. Heriberto Hernández, LF

6. Joe Mack, C

7. Otto Lopez, SS

8. Graham Pauley, 3B

9. Javier Sanoja, 2B

On the Mound ...

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Clay Holmes in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cubs – Clay Holmes, RHP

Since joining the Chicago Cubs, Clay Holmes has been cooking with gas. He holds a 1.55 ERA in five starts. As anticipated, he has thrived in front of the Cubs' elite infield defense, but the team has also likely been pleasantly surprised by his strikeout numbers. He has at least five in each of the last two starts, which included a season-high eight against the Brewers.

Marlins – Tyler Phillips, RHP

Miami's Tyler Phillips transitioned to the starting rotation in June and has been a solid fit. He has allowed 2 runs or fewer in four of his last five starts, and he's only one game removed from throwing 5.0 innings of one-hit ball against the Royals.

With that said, Phillips doesn't go too deep into games and is certainly prone to having some rough days. The main reason for this is his command. Phillips' walk rate is a modest 10.0 percent and teams have a tendency to hit him hard when he's off. His sinker, in particular, is a pitch that teams have slugged well.

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