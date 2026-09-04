Cubs vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 4

The Miami Marlins are still alive in the race for a playoff spot in the National League, sitting three games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final wild card berth.

That makes their weekend series against the Chicago Cubs a pivotal one. The Cubs also still have something to play for at this point in the season. While the Milwaukee Brewers are likely too far ahead of them for the Cubs to win the NL Central, they can still capture the top wild card spot. They're currently half a game back from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Friday night series opener.

Cubs vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (+110)

Marlins +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline

Cubs -153

Marlins +143

Total

OVER 8 (-105)

UNDER 8 (-115)

Cubs vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Shota Imanaga, LHP (8-10, 4.01 ERA)

Miami: Janson Junk, RHP (6-8, 4.11 ERA)

Cubs vs. Marlins How to Watch

Date: Friday, September 4

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: loanDepot Park

How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, Marlins.TV presented by Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia, CW 33 WBFS

Cubs record: 79-62

Marlins record: 71-70

Cubs vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet

Otto Lopez Home Run (+700)

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I made the case for betting on Otto Lopez of the Marlins to hit a home run:

The Miami Marlins are set to face the Chicago Cubs today, who are starting Shota Imanaga on the mound. While the lefty starter has a solid 4.01 ERA, he has struggled when it comes to giving up home runs this season. He has given up 1.98 dingers per nine innings pitched, which is the seventh-highest rate amongst pitchers with 80+ innings pitched.

To try to cash in on that, I'm going to bet on Otto Lopez of the Miami Marlins. He is one of their best hitters against left-handed pitchers, with his slugging percentage improving from .421 against right-handed pitchers to .500 against lefties.

Cubs vs. Marlins Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet the OVER and root for runs.

As I wrote above, Shota Imanaga has a solid ERA this season, but his tendency to give up home runs makes me think the Marlins will be able to post a couple of runs on the scoreboard early.

Meanwhile, the Cubs are the hottest offense in baseball right now. They lead the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days at 115. They should also have no issues scoring in this game.

Pick: OVER 8 (-105) via Caesars

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