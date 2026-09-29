How the Cubs and Padres Fare in Head-to-Head Stats Ahead of Wild Card Series
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The NL Wild Card Series between the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres is a rematch of epic proportions.
The Cubs took the matchup in three games last year, holding off a late San Diego comeback in Game 3 to win their first playoff series since 2017.
This year, the stage will shift to Petco Park instead of Wrigley Field, and both teams look a bit different. The Cubs (89-73) may have won the season series 5-1 between the two, but San Diego (91-71) went 18-6 in September and played its best baseball in the past month, while the Cubs went just 11-13 and struggled to close out close games.
Let's take a look at how the Cubs and Padres match up head-to-head on offense, pitching, and defense this season.
Offense
Cubs
Statistics
Padres
.251
Batting average
.244
.339
On-base percentage
.319
.428
Slugging percentage
.398
.767
OPS
.718
220
Home runs
183
114
Stolen bases
164
10.6%
Walk rate
9.1%
21.1%
Strikeout rate
21.6%
5.2
Runs per game
4.5
37.8
fWAR
23.2
The Cubs were baseball's best overall offensive team in 2026, so it's no surprise that they hold the edge over the Padres in nearly every major stat category besides stolen bases.
In the six games played between the two this season, the Cubs scored 55 total runs, with a large chunk of them coming in a 23-3 win at Wrigley Field on July 1. The Cubs tied the franchise record for home runs hit in a single game (8) in that rout.
With likely NL MVP Pete Crow-Armstrong in tow, the Cubs have the best overall player in the matchup. Crow-Armstrong slashed .280/.372/.570 with a .942 OPS and the co-MLB lead in home runs with 45. He loved hitting against Padres pitching this year, too, going 8-for-22 with four home runs, 10 RBI, and a 1.391 OPS in six games.
The Padres' most dangerous hitter is still Fernando Tatis Jr., who had a slow start to his 2026 season but heated up down the stretch to post a season slash of .289/.358/.470 (.828 OPS) with 25 home runs. Against the Cubs this season, however, he struggled. Tatis went just 6-for-26 with a .684 OPS and six strikeouts to zero walks.
Pitching
Cubs
Statistics
Padres
4.12
Total ERA
3.98
4.27
Starting pitcher ERA
4.42
3.90
Bullpen ERA
3.53
1.26
WHIP
1.29
20.8%
Strikeout rate
21.7%
8.2%
Walk rate
9.1%
36
Saves
48
231
Home runs allowed
180
6.0
fWAR
15.0
It also comes as no surprise to see the gap in production between the Cubs' and Padres' pitching staffs this season. While the Padres' starting rotation tended to struggle, they have perhaps the most menacing bullpen in the league, anchored by Mason Miller.
Miller recorded 38 of the Padres' 48 saves this season and led MLB in fWAR among relievers with 3.7. His 129 strikeouts led MLB as well, and his 1.67 ERA led the NL.
Ironically, the Cubs were Miller's Achilles' heel this season. In his three appearances (2.2 innings) against Chicago, he allowed two earned runs on five hits and struck out just two of the 12 batters he faced.
The Cubs also have a few new faces on the pitching staff since the last time they played the Padres, namely trade deadline acquisitions Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes. Both have strong chances of starting a game in the wild-card series and it will be intriguing to see how the Padres approach them.
Fielding
Cubs
Statistics
Padres
73
Outs Above Average
18
116
Defensive Runs Saved
31
70
Fielding Run Value
36
61
Errors
64
32
Caught stealing
51
92
Stolen bases allowed
106
The 2026 Cubs are a historically elite defensive team by all accounts. They'd have the edge over anybody in the league head-to-head, and it shows especially in advanced metrics like OAA, DRS, and FRV.
There's not much more to be said about Crow-Armstrong either, who is the best defender in the league and the likely Platinum Glove winner. The Cubs also have an airtight infield defense with Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner and Alex Bregman on patrol. Swanson's defense was a major factor in the Cubs' wild-card series win over the Padres last year.
One important stat that the Padres have the advantage in is their stolen-base prevention. San Diego led the league with 51 runners caught stealing, and that could be tough for the Cubs to exploit in late-game baserunning situations.
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I am a sports journalist and content producer born and raised on Chicago's North Side. I graduated from the University of Denver in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Media Studies and from Northwestern University in 2024 with a Master's degree in Journalism. As a student, I earned bylines in USA TODAY and FanSided and covered a wide range of sporting events, including Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and the NBA Draft Combine. I previously covered the Chicago Cubs as a beat writer and digital content producer at Marquee Sports Network during the 2025 season. I also assisted in coverage of the Bears, Sky, Fire and Stars. I most recently covered the 2026 Winter Olympics with NBC Sports, where I wrote about bobsled, luge and skeleton for NBCOlympics.com. When I'm not writing, I love to play my guitar (I'm a lefty!), find the best cold brew coffee in the city and watch my beloved Chicago sports teams on TV.Follow zoe__grossman