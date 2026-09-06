Ian Happ Scratched Right Before Cubs' Series Finale with Marlins

Right before the Chicago Cubs started their series finale against the Miami Marlins, they announced a lineup change.

Ian Happ was scratched last second with left knee discomfort. Tyrone Taylor subbed in for the Cubs vet in left field. Taylor and Happ have been splitting time at the position since the trade deadline; however, this has typically only come against lefties. The Marlins had righty Tyler Phillips on the mound this afternoon.

On the one hand, it's certainly possible that the scratch was simply precautionary. Any discomfort that pops up before a game is reason enough to pull the plug, especially at this time of year. On the other hand, knee pain is always something to monitor and Craig Cousnell will undoubtedly be asked for an update after the game.

Ian Happ Removed From Cubs Lineup on Sunday

Sep 4, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) runs toward third base against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ian Happ is still Craig Counsell's go-to body in left field, and he appeared in five straight games to start September before Sunday's scratch. Unfortunately, he was also coming off one of his best outings in weeks.

Happ recorded two hits and two RBIs in the 6-5 victory over the Marlins. He also walked and struck out only once. The season as a whole hasn't necessarily been the best for the soon-to-be free agent, but he has been pretty rock solid as the Cubs enter crunch time.

Happ is hitting .275 over his last 15 outings with 13 total RBIs. He's also up. to 23 homers this year, which matches his total from a season ago and is only two off his career high, which was set in 2024 and 2021. With the Milwaukee Brewers on deck again this week, it sure doesn't hurt to have someone with Happ's experience and pop available in the lineup. After all, Counsell still went with Happ during the Brewers series finale despite Logan Henderson (a lefty) taking the mound.

If Happ does need some time on the IL, fans should expect to see even more of Tyrone Taylor. Matt Shaw will also likely be an option in left, though he only has two games of MLB experience at the position.

Speaking of which, BJ Murray was called up this past week because of his positional versatility. While he is typically an infielder, the Cubs did start to use him more in the corner at Iowa. Murray played ten games at the position this season and, like Happ, is a switch-hitter.

Nevertheless, fingers will certainly be crossed that one day off will be enough for Happ to get back to 100 percent.

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